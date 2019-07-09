Bpl Announces Areas Currently Affected By Load Shedding

Bahamas Power and Light said it expects the three-hour load shedding rotation to continue. The areas currently affected are:

Area bounded by Ethel Street to the South, East Street to West, Minnie Street to East, and Cordeaux Avenue to the North;

Prince Charles Dr. (west of Fox Hill Road to Beatrice Drive) including all side streets, College Gardens;

Wellington St., Hospital Ln., Laird St., Supreme Ct., Fleming St., Solomon's Mine, Rawson Sq., Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada;

East St. (Bamboo Blvd. north to Malcolm Rd.), Joan's Heights, Dorsettville, Domingo Heights, Richville Sub.;

East St. (Police Station & south thereof), Kings Sub, ZNS Tower, South Winds Gdns., Blue Hill Rd. (south & north to Malcolm Rd.), Golden Gates # 1, Sunshine Park, Seven Hills, Jasmine Gdns.;

Marcus Bethell Way, Tyler St., portion of Boyd Sub., Nassau St. (Boyd Rd. to Poinciana Dr.), College Avenue, Carter Street, Farrington Road east of Warren Street, Eden Street including side streets;

Village Road and side streets;

Cable Bahamas, portion of Prince Charles Shopping Centre, Gleniston Gdns., Sea Breeze, Prince Charles Dr. (east to Pepsi Co.), Pepsi Co., East Park Estate, surrounding area

Nassau Industrial, Caves Village, Sea Beach, Portion of West Bay Street;

Salem Baptist, Dominion Life, Quakoo St. including all streets north to Hay St., General Hardware, Diagnostic Centre, Rosetta St., portion of Centreville & Fort Fincastle, Church of God of Prophecy (East St.), Burial Ground Cor. & side streets south;

Portion of Elizabeth Est. (Commonwealth Ave), Post Office, Police Station, Gull Gdns., St. Andrews Beach Est., Treasure Cove, Port New Providence;

Fire Trail Close, McKinney Dr., Sunset Pk. (north & south of Carmichael Rd.), Carmichael Meadows, Jubilee Gdns.

Blue Hill Rd. (Tucker Rd. to Robinson Rd.), Cedar St., Celery Dr., Cordeaux Ave., Ridgeland Park, and Cordeaux Ave west of East Street.