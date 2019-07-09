Us Secretary Of State Extends Warm Wishes Ahead Of Independence Anniversary

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

UNITED States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has extended warm wishes to The Bahamas ahead of its 46th anniversary as an independent nation.

In a brief statement, Mr Pompeo highlighted the relationship between both countries, adding that the US remains committed to ensuring there is increased safety and prosperity for Bahamians and Americans.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, allow me to extend my warmest wishes to the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on the 46th anniversary of your independence on July 10, 2019,” the statement released on Tuesday said.

“The Bahamas and the United States share a long history of close cultural, social, and economic ties, as well as a firm commitment to democratic and free market principles.

“Our partnership continues to deepen, notably through the recently launched US-Caribbean Resilience Partnership; our close cooperation on trade, investment, and national security; and enduring people-to-people relationships. We remain firmly committed to working closely with The Bahamas to increase the safety, prosperity, and security of all of our citizens.

“On this joyous occasion, the United States wishes the people of The Bahamas many years of peace and prosperity.”

His statement came ahead of an exciting calendar of events to celebrate Bahamian independence.

Activities began last Friday and will continue into tomorrow night.

This year's theme is “United We Stand Bahamas, Together We Can” and Mark Humes, MP for Fort Charlotte and chairman of the Independence Anniversary Planning Committee, said the events being hosted this year are geared toward the “general public versus toward the dignitary”.