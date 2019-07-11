One Man Killed, Another Injured After Stabbing

One man is dead and another is in hospital after they stabbed each other on Wednesday night.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm, the two men were in the parking lot of a business on East Street South and Cox Way when they got into an altercation – resulting in them both being stabbed.

They were transported to hospital, where one of them was later pronounced dead. The second man is detained in serious but stable condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crimestoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

