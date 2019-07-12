Ministry 'Not Aware Of Additional Funding Requests For Water Polo Team'

THE Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture has said it is not aware of any requests for additional funding from the Bahamas Aquatics Federation on behalf of the Bahamas Water Polo team.

However, it noted, a commitment to providing technical support and/or financial subsidies when justified, warranted and within their financial constraints.

In a brief statement, the ministry said it regretted that the under 18 boys team had to withdraw from the Central American Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) tournament in Barbados over the weekend.

“The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture is advised of information currently being circulated on social media regarding the Bahamas Water Polo team and its inability to qualify for the gold medal, as it was unable to remain in its hotel accommodations due to lack of funds to cover the full stay,” according to the statement issued Thursday.

“The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture regrets that the Bahamas Water Polo team was unable to participate for the full competition in order to compete for the gold.

“The Ministry, however, wishes to inform the general public that it is not aware of any request for additional funding from the Bahamas Aquatics Federation under which the Bahamas Water Polo team operates.

“We do emphasise, however, the ministry endeavours to provide balanced support for all registered and compliant federations, and remains committed to providing technical support and/or financial subsidies when justified, warranted and within our financial constraints.”

This is the latest development after Chris Illing, water polo president, was forced to defend the government and the Bahamas Aquatics Association following the revelation that the team withdrew from competition.

He said the situation had been “misconstrued” by critics.

Many reacted angrily on social media to news that the under 18 boys team withdrew from the CCCAN tournament in Barbados over the weekend before their scheduled gold medal match because the team could not afford to stay an additional day.

Many blamed the Minnis administration for the development and questioned the administration's priorities.