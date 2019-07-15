Atlantis, Pi To Host Jet Ski Championship

Atlantis will serve as the host hotel for a three-day championship event this November that marks the climax of an international jet ski race series.

Paradise Island will be the venue for the P1 AquaX Bahamas World Championship, set for November 8-10, which will bring to a close a 14-event season featuring races in the US, mainland Europe and the UK.

The event is a partnership between the Nassau/Paradise Island Promotion Board, Ministry of Tourism and Aviation and Atlantis. The P1 AquaX Bahamas World Championship will feature the top 40 professional riders who qualify through performances in national and continental race series.

Lisa Barsby, global head of P1 AquaX, said: "In addition to qualification through continental championships, the position of racers in the P1 AquaX World Rankings, which identifies the most consistent and successful riders in the world, will secure a place in the Bahamas World Championship along with a limited number of wildcard entries.

"Riders seeking qualification through racing in the US national championship will be competing in what is now called the P1 AquaX Race to the Bahamas World Championship. The result will be an elite field of the world's very best personal watercraft racers. Atlantis, Paradise Island will provide a breathtaking setting for the championship event and we could not be more elated to partner with the destination."

"We extend a very warm welcome to the P1 AquaX World Championship, and are looking forward to welcoming the competitors and fans to The Bahamas in November," said Audrey Oswell, Atlantis president and managing director.

"The race course runs through the heart of Nassau Harbour, which is an ideal and central setting for our local community, and visitors to Nassau/Paradise Island to experience the thrill and spectacle of this up and coming, and extremely exciting, sport."

Dionisio D'Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, added: "World-class events such as this championship drive tourism and create global exposure for our beautiful islands and destinations. We look forward to showcasing the Bahamian culture and remarkable natural resources to a global audience." This will be AquaX's first visit to The Bahamas.