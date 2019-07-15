AS part of Disney Cruise Line's commitment to inspire the next generation of maritime professionals, Disney Dream shipboard officers hosted a group of students onboard from the Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps (BMCC) while the ship was docked in Nassau.

The International Maritime Organisation's Day of the Seafarer is celebrated annually and recognises the unique contributions made by seafarers from all over the world. During the tour, the students explored the ship's engine room, toured the bridge, went behind-the-scenes of The Walt Disney Theatre and participated in a panel discussion with the ship's captain, Andy McRonald, along with other senior officers.

"I could not think of a better way to celebrate Day of the Seafarer than with this energetic group of aspiring maritime professionals," said Disney Dream Captain Andy McRonald. "It's an honour to contribute to the future of the industry and offer Bahamian students a glimpse into the world of cruise ship operations."