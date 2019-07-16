Man Injured By Police In Shoot Out

A MAN is in hospital after he was wounded by police during a shoot out following a car chase that ended in the Freeman Subdivision.

According to a police report, shortly before 8pm Tuesday night, officers were on patrol in the southeastern part of New Providence when they observed two men in a blue Honda vehicle.

The men began acting in a suspicious manner and the driver sped off after seeing police. The officers pursued the vehicle, which came to a stop in Freeman Subdivision, police said.

The male passenger exited the vehicle armed with a firearm and discharged it in the direction of the officers, police said.

The officers, “being in fear for their lives”, fired their service weapons in the direction of the man, injuring him.

Paramedics transported the injured man to hospital where he is presently listed in critical condition.

No one else was injured during this incident. A 9 millimeter pistol and a quantity of dangerous drugs were recovered on scene.

Police did not say if the driver was arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.