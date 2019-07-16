American Loses Arm In Boating Accident

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE American man who was recently injured in a boating accident in Exuma has lost his arm, Superintendent Shanta Knowles confirmed yesterday.

The 63-year-old man has since been airlifted to the United States, according to Health Minister Dr Duane Sands. The incident occurred on Sunday evening in George Town, Exuma.

“According to reports, shortly before 5pm, a tour boat was sailing in Elizabeth Harbour, George Town, when the captain felt something hit the rear of the boat,” the police report states. “He and others made a check of the water and discovered a male with injuries to his hand.

“The injured man was retrieved from the water and transported to the Exuma medical facility where he was treated and later airlifted to a hospital on New Providence. He is listed in serious condition.”

Supt Knowles, police press liaison officer, added “nothing suggests” the victim was on the boat.

Dr Sands told The Tribune yesterday, after being taken to Princess Margaret Hospital, the man was airlifted to the United States at 10.30am on Monday.

This incident occurred a little over a year after a horrific boat explosion in Exuma claimed the life of an American woman and seriously injured two others who lost limbs.

Shortly after 9am on June 30 last year, the 40ft chartered Four C’s Adventures tour boat was travelling in waters off Barraterre, Exuma, with ten tourists and two Bahamians on board, when an engine exploded, causing the boat to catch fire.

The company’s owner and one of his captains will stand trial in 2020 over allegations of negligence in the fatal tour boat explosion.