Fnm Official Stands By His Foul Plp Rant

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
WATER and Sewerage Corporation board director Bennett Minnis yesterday doubled down on his viral homophobic rant against the leadership of the Progressive Liberal Party.
Mr Minnis insists his attack on PLP executives was a reaction to their recent presence at his late cousin Sir Henry Milton Taylor’s grave in Clarence Town, Long Island.
In a voice note widely circulated on social media, the Free National Movement’s Mount Moriah constituency association chairman called the Official Opposition a party of “corrupt, thieving, no good, bastard, homosexual, African monkeys”.
The PLP has called for the government to force Mr Minnis to resign from his WSC post, and for the Free National Movement to condemn his remarks.
PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis added the matter has also been referred to Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson due to Mr Minnis’ threat to block party executives from entering Clarence Town again.
Yesterday, FNM chairman Carl Culmer did not directly condemn or justify Mr Minnis’ comments, but said the PLP should “clean their own doorstep”.
Mr Minnis told this newspaper the PLP’s recent presence at the gravesite incensed relatives. He further alleged the party did not get permission from the family to hold a memorial service at the site.
“They came and did that stuff without contacting family members and they had no right,” said Mr Minnis, who said he was the family’s spokesman.
“Just the audacity,” Mr Minnis continued, “let them make a big fuss, it don’t move me no way. I don’t care. If the prime minister move me from the board then I accept it, but I don’t think he will because the PLP cussing the FNM everyday, cussing the prime minister, they playing the race card with Brent [Symonette]. I don’t see what they making a big fuss about it. They wasting their time.”
Mr Minnis said: “They went to Long Island to my cousin’s grave. They had no right carrying they [homophobic slur] around the grave. I have a right to say what I want to say. I said what I said, and I mean what I said.”
Sir Henry was one of the founders of the PLP and the country’s third governor general.
Mr Davis and PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell led an annual memorial service for Sir Henry last week, and hoisted a flag at his grave in the Catholic cemetery with his grandniece Erica Darville. The party also hosted a similar event last year.
Yesterday, Mr Minnis told The Tribune he stood by his voice note description of Mr Davis as a “black African monkey.”
He also continued his attack on Mr Mitchell, repeatedly calling him a (slur omitted) during an interview yesterday.
However, Mr Minnis explained his hate-filled comments were only directed at the party’s leadership and not its members.
He told The Tribune he was self-employed and not beholden to the government post, adding he has never received a public contract. Mr Minnis said he has received many calls of support for his position, and brushed off claims that he had made the recording while intoxicated.
“I’m not worried about the PLP. I don’t like them, never liked them, and I’m not talking about ordinary PLP supporters, just the leadership. I never liked them from Pindling, to Christie, to now Brave. I directed that at the leadership of the party, it ain’t have nothing to do with race. Brave is a black African monkey and I am a black Long Island man.
“I don’t care what they have to say about me, you can kill the body, but not the soul.”
Mr Minnis added: “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke cigarettes, I don’t do drugs and I never been lock up. I don’t have no criminal record. I have a clear mind in whatever I say or do.”
Yesterday, Mr Culmer pointed to “PLP operatives” behind nasty and defamatory comments and memes against Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and other FNM ministers and MPs.
Mr Culmer insisted the PLP did not have the moral compass to pass judgment.
“At the end of the day, if they want to talk about morals – I’m not trying to justify – but what I’m saying is you can’t look at it from one side of it. For months, the PLP has all kind of nasty memes and notes and [Mr Mitchell] has not once condemned it. All this prejudice and disgrace, clean their own doorstep before you try clean someone else,” Mr Culmer said.
“There are a number of people behind the scenes making all the nasty memes. The PLP don’t have the moral compass nor in the position to advise anybody about prejudice and all the nonsense.”
Comments
tell_it_like_it_is 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
Bennet Minnis, this is just immature on so many levels. smh
Both the PLP and FNM are corrupt, but these personal attacks are unnecessary and immature. When we are wrong, it shows more maturity and persons looks at us with more respect when we apologize and just move on.
...rather than having even more childish tantrums...(I mean geez man, especially the African monkeys part...)
enough 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Our prayer needs to be for a capable, honest independent that loves his/her country to step up for the next election and be able to attract a core group of independents. We cannot go forward with these two parties. Then next stop change our system of government.
Clamshell 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
This guy is in charge of our water? No wonder when you turn on a faucet on Eleuthera, nothin’ ever comes out.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
The last place that any PLP senior official should set foot is near HM Taylor's grave in Long Island ...... they really do not have any shame now!!!!!!! ........ Bennett is right!!!!!!
tetelestai 45 minutes ago
Please go and jump in a cave and remove yourself from society. Minnis' distasteful language is a disgrace both to himself, his parents and anyone who espouses such views. Ridiculous. And you Bahamians wonder why the cream of the Bahamas crop don't enter politics. Trolls like you are the reason.
licks2 54 minutes ago
It is clear. . .he should resign his post on OUR BOARD. . .black African monkey? That is not the way to go.. . .national apology or go Sir!! Show Mr. Mitchell and his hoard what the time is. . .say those kind of things in ya private conversations. . .NOT IN PUBLIC AS A PUBLIC OFFICIAL!!
Een nobody on the PLP run. . .but the FNM must set the tone for a better and civil Bahamas. . .not a childish one!!
However, all PLPs who violated that family private space without their permission should ALSO RESIGN FOR TRESPASSING LIKE THEY OWN THIS COUNTRY!! lets SEE WHICH ONES WILL BE THE FIRST TO MAKE THAT MOVE!!
Clamshell 34 minutes ago
While our “leadership” are debating who can show up at a gravesite, and who may or may not be gay or a “black African monkey,” our power goes out for hours every day, the Out Islands can’t get drinking water, our taxes go higher and higher, our young people fail in the schools and can’t find jobs ... and ... and ...
... but let’s argue the important stuff, like who can visit a cemetery and who’s a homosexual “African monkey.”
Is there any hope? Any hope at all ... ??
DDK 9 minutes ago
It certainly would not appear so........
TalRussell 29 minutes ago
Be left colony's prime minister decipher, was this but a reckless slip tongue or be's indication late stage symptoms & causes SNU?....
Appears be sufficient cause asks, if there is not something neurologically unbalanced brain of any comrade caught on tape be comparing another human being to a African monkey, yes, no...
PM be well advised but only after he deems words spoken be such deliberateness to forthwith sign PMO order, reasoning if any such red shirts comrade his be so disease inflicted, the comrade must forthwith make permanent leave away from current to any and all future consideration political appoints.... why even Bay Street Boys, were never heard on cassette tape uttering such African monkey comparison insults, yes, true.....
DDK 5 minutes ago
Would imagine that many monkeys, African or otherwise, are far more capable and intelligent than most of the politicians and persons in positions of authority in our Country.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID