Man’S Remains Found In Fire Debris

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

POLICE found human remains, burnt beyond recognition, in a house that was extensively damaged in a structural fire yesterday morning.

Chief Superintendent Walter Evans said shortly after 11am, police received reports of the fire at a single-story home located on Sunlight Village, off East Street. After extinguishing the fire, officers found the remains of what appeared to be an adult male.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, CSP Evans said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined and the investigation is under way.

In addition to the main fire, he said a Surrey horse carriage, located in the yard of the house, received some charring and a nearby home received some minor fire damage. “Shortly after 11am this morning, the Police Fire Services had received a report of a structural fire located through Sunlight Village,” CSP Evans said.

“Three minutes after receiving this information, units had arrived and they met heavy flames coming from the top rear section of a single-story structure. Officers vigorously attacked the fire and upon extinguishment, suppression, officers found what appeared to be lifeless human remains at the rear of the structure.

“At this stage, this has been classified as a death investigation and officers from the Police Fire Services along with officers from the Central Detective Unit are collectively conducting investigations into this incident.”

Regarding the state of the body, CSP Evans said: “We found the body, it was burnt beyond recognition. It appears to be that of a male. An autopsy has to be performed to confirm the cause of death in this incident today.”

CSP Evans added officers are “not certain” whether the victim was a resident of the house, and added two people are assisting them with information.

When asked to respond to claims that the fire occurred in the middle of a robbery, CSP Evans replied: “We cannot confirm that information, but we will have to verify that and that will come out as our investigation develops.”

He noted according to police information, the victim was the only person inside the home.

CSP Evans could not yet say whether the fire was a result of arson, reiterating the matter is under investigation. However, he noted the fire was extinguished although the house was “extensively damaged”.

He added Bahamas Power and Light was called into the scene, as is a “normal precautionary measure”, and electricity in the immediate area was disconnected.