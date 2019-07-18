Pmh Resumes Non-Emergency Ops

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NON-EMERGENCY surgeries will resume today at Princess Margaret Hospital following a brief suspension, the Public Hospitals Authority announced yesterday.

“All patients whose procedures were cancelled during the temporary suspension will be rescheduled appropriately,” PHA said in a statement.

The surgeries had been suspended since Friday as officials investigated possible sabotage of the chilling system in the Critical Care Block. The system was fully restored Wednesday night after a rental chiller unit was installed.

PHA said the installation of the “250-ton rental chiller unit will provide service to the CCB during the upgrade of the new permanent chiller system at the hospital. It is anticipated that the installation of the new chillers will extend over the next five months. As a result of the impending works, the main driveway to the legacy entrance of PMH located off Shirley Street at Burnside Lane will be closed to vehicular traffic.”

PHA has substantial evidence indicating the chilling system was failing because it was being tampered with, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has said.

He said police are investigating the matter. “We have made a decision that the results of the investigation, if there are findings and if there are recommendations for prosecution, justice should be served,” he said. “So, let the chips fall where they may. No matter who it is that’s involved.”