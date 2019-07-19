Fnm Officials Tight-Lipped On Remarks By Bennett Minnis

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIALS were tight-lipped yesterday on whether the Minnis administration will address the viral homophobic rant levelled against Progressive Liberal Party leaders by a public official.

Bennett Minnis, a Water and Sewerage Corporation board director, unleashed a bitter tirade against several PLP leaders, calling them homosexuals and “African monkeys”.

Yesterday, Works Minister Desmond Bannister initially told reporters he had no comment on the matter. However, when asked by The Tribune whether he felt the matter was worth responding to, he replied: “These are Cabinet issues.”

WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson walked past reporters who attempted get his comment outside the House of Assembly.

Earlier this week, Mr Minnis told The Tribune his attack on PLP executives was a reaction to their recent presence at his late cousin Sir Henry Milton Taylor’s grave in Clarence Town, Long Island.

PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis and PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell led an annual memorial service for Sir Henry last week, and hoisted a flag at his grave in the Catholic cemetery with his grandniece Erica Darville. The party also hosted a similar event last year.

The PLP has called for the government to force Mr Minnis to resign from his WSC post, and for the Free National Movement to condemn his remarks.

Mr Davis has said the matter has also been referred to Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson due to Mr Minnis’ threat to block party executives from entering Clarence Town again.

On Tuesday, FNM Chairman Carl Culmer did not directly condemn or justify Mr Minnis’ comments, but said the PLP should “clean their own doorstep”.