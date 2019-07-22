Abaco Murder Victim Is A 24-Year-Old Father Of Two

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

THE man who was fatally shot in an Abaco shanty town has been identified as a 24-year-old father of two.

On Friday, police said officers in Abaco were investigating a shooting incident that occurred shortly after 1pm. Police were alerted to gunshots fired in the area of the Mudd. Responding officers discovered a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in his body.

He was assisted to the Marsh Harbour Clinic by EMS personnel, but later died.

Although his identity has not been released by police, The Tribune understands the deceased is Rajim Bethel, the father of two.



Shortly before 10am on Saturday, police arrested an Abaco man in connection with the death. News of Bethel’s death quickly spread across social media with many family and friends expressing their grief.

One Facebook user said: “I’ve only known (you) for a short time and with (that) short time (you) have (brought) joy to my life. There was never a sad or dull moment for you. (You) kept me hoping with your jokes, smile, knowledge and understanding.

“I don’t know who to turn to no more for advice. I need (you) okay, please wake up. We shared laughs and jokes. When I was sad, you made me smile. I still can’t believe you left me alone on this earth. Rest in peace.”

One family member posted on Facebook: “If I only had known three days ago that it would have been the last time I spoke to you I would have told you I love you a thousand times more Rah! Rip cuz (sic).”

This incident brought the murder count for the year to 50, according to The Tribune’s records.



The shooting came a day after Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson told reporters that crime in the first half of the year declined by 17 percent compared to the same period last year.

The drop was bolstered by a 17 percent decline in murders as of June 30. There were 54 murders in the first half of 2018 but 45 in the same period this year, according to police figures.

Despite a downtrend in crime figures, the commissioner noted there was still more work to be done.

“Despite the downward crime trend, there is the fear of crime, so the police are working assiduously to reduce this fear by increasing our visibility in communities and through intelligence-led operations,” he said on Thursday.

“Today’s criminals are ruthless in committing criminal acts and often endanger the lives of innocent persons in the process. Therefore, it is vital that individuals be extremely cautious of the company they keep. I know this may sound simple, but the reality is that ‘bad company corrupts good character’ and we are judged by the company we keep. On the other spectrum, keeping company with wise people can have a positive effect.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to called police anonymously at 911 or 911 or the Marsh Harbour Police Station at 367-3437/367-2569.