Police Hunt After Armed Robberies

As of Monday, July 22, 2019

NEW Providence police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspects responsible for two armed robberies on Saturday.

In the first incident, shortly after 10pm, a male was in the area of Clifton Street off Montrose Avenue, when he was approached by an armed man who robbed him of a cell phone, watch and cash before escaping on foot.

In the second incident, shortly after 11pm, a male was in the area of Yamacraw Beach, when he was approached by five men, one armed with a firearm who robbed him of a cell phone and stole his black Nissan Teanna, licence plate #AA6589.

