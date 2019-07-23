Dna Raises More Concerns Over Bpl Power Plant

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

DEMOCRATIC National Alliance Leader Arinthia Komolafe yesterday demanded Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Works Minister Desmond Bannister address lingering concerns surrounding Bahamas Power and Light.

Speaking to reporters at a DNA press conference outside BPL, Mrs Komolafe raised concerns about the construction of BPL’s new $95m power plant at Clifton Pier.

In March, BPL officials announced they contracted Finnish group Wärtsilä to install a $95m, 132-megawatt plant, powered by seven high efficiency engines.

At the time, BPL officials said the new plant will not affect ongoing Shell North America negotiations for a deal to create a new multi-fuel power plant, but instead fortifies it.

Yesterday, Mrs Komolafe said the Minnis administration has yet to make it clear if the government will be reimbursed by Shell for the $95m investment or if BPL will be given an equity stake in the new plant.

She added: “We want to know what are the further conversations and the negotiations that are going on between Shell and we want an update on that, considering the fact that the government did not discuss this issue or solidify this issue before (committing to the project).”

Mrs Komolafe said the DNA wants “clarity” on who is funding the plant and details on the training of Bahamian workers.

“Other issues that we want to address is issues about the generators that are coming in and the fact that Bahamian workers are unable to manage this plant or to work on the plant because they don’t have the level of experience as it has been reported in the media. We want to know what are the plans for Bahamian workers to be trained on these particular engines.”

When asked how she would describe the current state at BPL, the DNA leader said there is a lot of “confusion” going on and lack of communication with executives and the unions involved.

Omar Smith, DNA chairman, said there is a “morale” problem at BPL.

Mr Smith said: “The workers here have uncertainty, they don’t know where their future lies with this company.

“For a government, a party that campaigned on transparency, I think this is hypocrisy. How could you campaign on transparency and then no one knows what’s going on? We’re saying is the PLP and the FNM are much of the same. How can we separate them?

“There has to be a different way in this country, and it cannot be the same old same old. Bahamians are demanding different.”

The installation of seven new Wärtsilä tri-fuel generation engines represents 132megawatts of power, and the plans outlined for Shell’s LNG gas-to-power project featured a 220-250 megawatt power plant.

In June, a Shell spokesperson told The Tribune the project was progressing.