Rolle: Nib Serious About Collecting Missing $17m

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE National Insurance Board is serious about collecting $17m in outstanding contributions, Public Service Minister Brensil Rolle said yesterday, revealing some employers have gone before the courts for committing the offence.

Although he could not say how many have been prosecuted, the minister said he believes it is possible to collect every cent of the money.

He said officials have found that there are businesses of every size and category guilty of failing to pay into the social security net on behalf of workers after deducting from salaries.

“I just know that matters have been placed before the courts and we are negotiating with some individuals who have made a commitment to paying,” Mr Rolle, who has responsibility for NIB, told reporters yesterday.

“It must be doable,” he said, when he was asked if it was possible to collect the large sum of money owed. “That’s money owed and in some cases money collected from individuals and it’s to sustain the social security network.”

While many have gone into NIB to make arrangements to settle their debt, Mr Rolle urged employers to “pay up” as this was their duty.

“What I would say to them is they have a responsibility not only to NIB but to the persons whose salaries they have deducted and make sure their commitments are made because this is something that will not go away. These individuals, once they retire or get into some issues, they want to fall back on the welfare of the state and welfare is paid through commitments and through the NIB board.”

Last month in the House of Assembly the minister warned non-compliant employers that time was running out.

At the time, he also revealed that in 2018 NIB has been paying out more money that it earned.

He said preliminary unaudited figures showed that contribution revenue intake was $283m for 2018 while expenditure was around $292m.

Faced with a serious shortfall, Mr Rolle said NIB wants to go after large employers and the self-employed who owe between $14m and $17m.

To satisfy the shortfall, Mr Rolle said NIB has set an aggressive target for contribution income in the upcoming budget year.

This includes an assertive public relations campaign, targeted inspections, increased avenues to pay contributions electronically, efforts to make payments easier and the establishment of relationship officers for improved services.