Canadian Biometrics Service For Visas

THE Canadian government is offering a biometrics collection service in Nassau next week. The service will be available on July, 29, 30, and on August 1 to those who have applied for a visitor visa, for a study or work permit or for permanent residence.

“Collecting biometrics gives Canada a reliable, accurate tool to establish a traveller’s identity, and it improves the ability to process applications and the entry of people upon arrival in Canada,” officials noted.

“The biometrics collection service is being offered on a pilot basis and will be open to applicants who have paid the biometrics fee and have received a biometrics instruction letter.”

Applicants can book a biometrics appointment by e-mailing the High Commission of Canada in Kingston, Jamaica at the following address: KNGTNTD@international.gc.ca. The collection service will be held at the Consulate of Canada to the Bahamas in Nassau located in the Shirley Street Plaza and will be by appointment only.

Canada provided similar pilot biometrics collection services in Saint Lucia and in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as in the Pacific Islands in March. Under this new round of the pilot, the Canadian government will be providing biometrics services in eight countries in the Caribbean and the Americas and two in Asia.

“The government of Canada is closely monitoring the impact of the biometrics collection requirement,” the press release noted. “Canada is making the biometrics process as smooth as possible for applicants, through such measures as this pilot project and only requiring biometrics to be given once every 10 years for those coming to visit, study or work temporarily.”

As of December 31, 2018, most foreign nationals need to give their biometrics when applying for a Canadian visitor visa, for a study or work permit or for permanent residence.