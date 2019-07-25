Davis: I Won’T Let My People Down

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
PHILIP “Brave” Davis, Chester Cooper and Robyn Lynes were returned as the Progressive Liberal Party’s leader, deputy leader and vice chairman respectively yesterday, as those in the PLP insisted it is a new and improved political organisation ready for a 2022 election victory.
That means there is only one major race that will be decided today as Senator Fred Mitchell and former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe face off to become the PLP’s chairman.
Mr Wilchcombe was nominated for the post yesterday morning despite what appeared to be a push to undermine his viability this week, seen in comments from Mr Davis who said he told Mr Wilchcombe not to run because he didn’t think he had the support. This race aside, Mr Davis was extremely confident yesterday, saying, “I will not let my people down.”
He said his leadership team was capable of steering the PLP in the right direction.
Some 1,800 delegates from across the country travelled to New Providence to elect what could be a new chairman among other party offices.
The event is not only a tool to boost morale among supporters but an avenue to allow key changes to the PLP’s constitution.
“I am humbled by the confidence reposed in me to lead this party to victory,” Mr Davis told reporters yesterday at the Melia Nassau Beach Hotel, moments after his re-election was welcomed by thunderous applause and cheers.
Asked by The Tribune to respond to critics who said this election process was not a democratic one, Mr Davis said: “Democracy is that each one of us have a view that we ought to be able to express and to do that we ought to be able to exercise (it). I was only exercising my view and that does not shut out anyone else.”
Mr Davis had previously urged PLP members not to challenge anyone in his leadership team.
“I welcome ambition. I don’t discourage it, but I had a view just like every member of the party and I just expressed it and we would hope they follow my view.”
He also said: “I have just been re-elected unopposed and I am gratified by the confidence (and) humbled by it. It’s an awesome responsibility (and) I am up for the challenge and I welcome the challenge. I will not let my people down.”
Mr Cooper was adamant that despite the same team being returned, the PLP was on a new path.
Of his win, Mr Cooper said he was passionate about servant leadership.
He said: “It’s humbling. I am grateful to the people, the delegates and the stalwarts and the Progressive Liberal Party for bestowing the confidence in me and I am humbled today that they would have recognised that I would wish to continue to serve the party. I am passionate about servant leadership.
“Just look at me, this is my first term in Parliament, my second (time) being elected as deputy leader of the party,” Mr Cooper said in response to a question from this newspaper. “There will be nothing old about our platform. There will be everything new about all of the ideas that we have.
“I am leading the platform committee responsible for developing our platform. It will be exciting. It will speak to the needs of all Bahamians. That’s what we are going to do.
“So when we talk about the people we won’t be talking about isolated people. We wouldn’t be talking about the privileged. We will be talking about Bahamians from all walks of life from Grand Bahama to MICAL and everywhere in between, so we will be looking to see how we will create a plan focused on building new industries whether it’s renewable energy or whether it’s other new industries. We are going to see how we can move or country forward in terms of empowerment.”
He said there will be an appreciation of the legacy and the tradition of the party as the oldest institution of its kind in the Bahamas while at the same time featuring new candidates, new ideas and a new vision for the country.
“One of the things that we were profoundly sanctioned for on May 10, 2017 is not listening to the people. You are going to see new listeners and so everything is going to be fresh. After this convention it’s a time of renewal and we are going to be getting into to action very quickly,” Mr Cooper told The Tribune.
OMG 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
Here we go again,promises and more promises and tell the public whatever will give them a chance of re-election.
Gotoutintime 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
Same old tired promises-Will the people fall for it??
K4C 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Albert Einstein
the PLP have undisputedly confirmed his theory
joeblow 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
When he speaks about not letting HIS people down, he is telling the truth. The problem is he has and will continue to let the Bahamian people down just by existing!
bahamianson 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
Davis:" I Won’T Let My People Down". Who are your people? Do you mean your people who personally support you in your party, all the people in the PLP, or the people of the Bahamas?
moncurcool 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
Davis: "I am humbled by the confidence reposed in me to lead this party to victory." I can't believe he opened his mouth to say that. What confidence do the people have in you when you told everyone not to challenge your position so you were the only choice on the ballot. That is not confidence, that is dictatorship.
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
Most 'PLP made Bahamians' of Haitian descent will be supporting Davis and the PLP in the next national general election and it is this group of 'Bahamians' that has determined the outcome of every general election that did not result in a blow out landslide for either the PLP or FNM. And Davis knows Minnis will not be enjoying a landslide outcome next time around. The early polling has Davis all smiles.
TalRussell 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Me early morning sources reporting back from PLP convention has it that overnight there has been 'some' positive movement from faint hope to a possibility over to the comrade Obediah camp to position their man's unseat party's current chairman's, yes, should soon see if the 'some of a plan' keep new party's newly elected leader and deputy leader - under some supervised democracy will in fact play out to deliver unexpected out the blue last moment convention excitement blow upset to a up now - rather dull gathering PLP faithful ....
Clamshell 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Philip “Gravy” Davis and Fred Mitchell — oh, yeah, we’ll be in good hands once again!!
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Have to admit, Obie is the perfect choice for chairman, he knows how to play the game. Fred is a blunt tool, he has no charm, no people skills, he simply is not chairman material. This is for the PLP so it doesn't really matter I seriously doubt the Bahamian people are ready to give this organization of thieves another chance. But either way Obie is a far superior choice than Fred for this position.....
Clamshell 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Not to mention that Fred is a thief who doesn’t pay his electric bills. But, hey, why split hairs?
geostorm 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
@proudloudandfnm, I agree, but the PLPs want a bulldog. Obie is too refined, calm and has lots of charisma and charm. Fred is what they want, so let them have him!
The_Oracle 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
"looking after his people" is easy, can count them on one hand, maybe two.
sealice 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
I won't let my people down....anymore then i already have
I won't let my people down....as much as i have in the past
i won't let my people down....as badly as Perry did.....
I won't let my people down....come on peeps fill in the blanks yourself it's fun!!
birdiestrachan 16 minutes ago
Brave Davis is a decent human being, Mother Pratt spoke very highly of him when her husband passed any.
He has a heart for the average Bahamian.
The poor people suffer worse in all circumstance and if he can bring them some relief. The God of Abraham , Isaac and Jacob will bless him for it.
When God opens the door no man can close it.
joeblow 5 minutes ago
... ha, ha, ha, ha ha! I have some cheap beachfront property to sell, real cheap. Want some?
