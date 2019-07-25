Davis: I Won’T Let My People Down

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PHILIP “Brave” Davis, Chester Cooper and Robyn Lynes were returned as the Progressive Liberal Party’s leader, deputy leader and vice chairman respectively yesterday, as those in the PLP insisted it is a new and improved political organisation ready for a 2022 election victory.

That means there is only one major race that will be decided today as Senator Fred Mitchell and former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe face off to become the PLP’s chairman.

Mr Wilchcombe was nominated for the post yesterday morning despite what appeared to be a push to undermine his viability this week, seen in comments from Mr Davis who said he told Mr Wilchcombe not to run because he didn’t think he had the support. This race aside, Mr Davis was extremely confident yesterday, saying, “I will not let my people down.”

He said his leadership team was capable of steering the PLP in the right direction.

Some 1,800 delegates from across the country travelled to New Providence to elect what could be a new chairman among other party offices.

The event is not only a tool to boost morale among supporters but an avenue to allow key changes to the PLP’s constitution.

“I am humbled by the confidence reposed in me to lead this party to victory,” Mr Davis told reporters yesterday at the Melia Nassau Beach Hotel, moments after his re-election was welcomed by thunderous applause and cheers.

Asked by The Tribune to respond to critics who said this election process was not a democratic one, Mr Davis said: “Democracy is that each one of us have a view that we ought to be able to express and to do that we ought to be able to exercise (it). I was only exercising my view and that does not shut out anyone else.”

Mr Davis had previously urged PLP members not to challenge anyone in his leadership team.

“I welcome ambition. I don’t discourage it, but I had a view just like every member of the party and I just expressed it and we would hope they follow my view.”

He also said: “I have just been re-elected unopposed and I am gratified by the confidence (and) humbled by it. It’s an awesome responsibility (and) I am up for the challenge and I welcome the challenge. I will not let my people down.”

Mr Cooper was adamant that despite the same team being returned, the PLP was on a new path.

Of his win, Mr Cooper said he was passionate about servant leadership.

He said: “It’s humbling. I am grateful to the people, the delegates and the stalwarts and the Progressive Liberal Party for bestowing the confidence in me and I am humbled today that they would have recognised that I would wish to continue to serve the party. I am passionate about servant leadership.

“Just look at me, this is my first term in Parliament, my second (time) being elected as deputy leader of the party,” Mr Cooper said in response to a question from this newspaper. “There will be nothing old about our platform. There will be everything new about all of the ideas that we have.

“I am leading the platform committee responsible for developing our platform. It will be exciting. It will speak to the needs of all Bahamians. That’s what we are going to do.

“So when we talk about the people we won’t be talking about isolated people. We wouldn’t be talking about the privileged. We will be talking about Bahamians from all walks of life from Grand Bahama to MICAL and everywhere in between, so we will be looking to see how we will create a plan focused on building new industries whether it’s renewable energy or whether it’s other new industries. We are going to see how we can move or country forward in terms of empowerment.”

He said there will be an appreciation of the legacy and the tradition of the party as the oldest institution of its kind in the Bahamas while at the same time featuring new candidates, new ideas and a new vision for the country.

“One of the things that we were profoundly sanctioned for on May 10, 2017 is not listening to the people. You are going to see new listeners and so everything is going to be fresh. After this convention it’s a time of renewal and we are going to be getting into to action very quickly,” Mr Cooper told The Tribune.