Plp Convention: Opposition To Bring No Confidence Motion In House Against Pm

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said the Official Opposition will bring a no-confidence motion in the House of Assembly against Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

“What we are going to do is require members of the FNM to go on the record and vote,” he said. “They are going to be forced to demonstrate whether they are on the side of the lies or on the side of the Bahamian people.”

He was speaking during the final night of the PLP’s two-day convention on Friday. The Democratic National Alliance, during their recent 10-day of activism campaign, asked Mr Davis and the PLP to bring such a motion against Dr Minnis.

Mr Davis also gently distanced himself from former Prime Minister Perry Christie in his speech. The FNM has often made references to the Christie-Davis administration and has been intent on linking the two former law partners together.

Mr Davis said: “Friends, when all the lies have been exhausted, the history books will show that Perry Christie’s government did a lot of good. I am confident about that. Perry Christie is a good man and I’m proud to call him my friend. I know he cared and continues to care deeply about this country. I’m proud of the work done in that Cabinet, too – BAMSI, the National Training Agency, raising the minimum wage, RISE, doubling the number of scholarships, and so much more. We sometimes stumbled, we didn’t solve all the problems we set out to solve, but we did a lot of good. You know, I didn’t always agree with him when he was prime minister. He’d be happy to tell you the same. We shared a lot of goals but didn’t always agree on how to get there, or how hard to push for change, or how big those changes should be. He did things his way, but anyone who knows me knows I’m my own man and always have been. I have my own vision. I have my own story.”

Mr Davis spoke about his humble beginnings, recalling his difficulty finding someone to teach him the law. His grandfather, he said, could not read or write and his parents left school at 13, barely literate.

“My mother was a maid and my father cleaned horse stables at Hobby Horse Hall before becoming a fireman at the airport, and later a taxi driver. I’ve been a packing boy, a gas station attendant, a mechanic’s helper, a carpenter’s helper,” he said. “When I got a job in a bank, it was the first time I needed a suit, and my godfather made me one by hand. When I was knocking on doors, trying to find someone to teach me the law, we didn’t have a telephone in our house for them to call. I was this close to not finding someone to take me on. I was qualified to study law and I had the will to work hard, but I also needed someone to take a chance on me. We all need that. When I see a child walking in the road because he doesn’t have any money for the bus, I’ve been that child. I know what he’s thinking. I know what his parents are dreaming about. And I know the barriers that are standing in his way. Knocking down those barriers, so that child can dream big – that’s why I’m here, that’s what gets me up in the morning.”