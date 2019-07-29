Pair Injured After Domestic Dispute In Fusion Car Park

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A DOMESTIC dispute in the parking lot of the Fusion Superplex complex left a woman employee with injuries and a “person of interest” in custody, police confirmed yesterday.

“There was a domestic incident there (Fusion), where a male assaulted a female,” Inspector Leonardo Burrows told The Tribune.

“The female was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The Tribune understands the altercation took place on Friday.

On Saturday, Fusion Superplex released a statement regarding the matter.

“Our security team quickly responded to a domestic dispute that occurred in the employee parking lot where a female was injured,” the statement reads. “We can confirm that the individual injured is an employee of Fusion Superplex.

“The police have taken a person of interest into custody. We continue to pray for our colleague’s quick recovery. We thank you for your support and wish to reassure the public that we will always provide a safe and wholesome entertainment environment for the entire family.”

This weekend’s incident occurred a little over a month after the entertainment facility reported suffering a “significant blow” from constant power woes that left it without a back-up generator to cope with Bahamas Power & Light’s June load-shedding exercises.