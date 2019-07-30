He Couldn’T Swim: Drowning Victim Died Hours After Buying Jetski

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A DAY of fun at Lover’s Beach in Eight Mile Rock ended in tragedy for 20-year-old Jerry Device.

Mr Device lost his life while riding a jet ski he had purchased just moments before his body was pulled from the water on Monday.

The incident has left his entire family devastated, especially his mother Marianna Device, who is struggling to deal with the death of the youngest of her four sons.

The Tribune visited the family’s home in Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, where Ms Device was very distraught as several close relatives and friends comforted her.

“He was a good son - the best son in the world,” she said as tears streamed down her cheeks.

The mother of five said that her youngest son helped to support the family.

“He would give me money to buy food and pay the light bill, and if I need money he would always give me,” she said.

According to reports, police were called to the Hepburn Town beach, where two men riding a jet ski had lost control and had been thrown into the water shortly after 4pm.

Assistant Superintendent Terecita Pinder said one man swam to shore, but the other never made it. The body was later recovered by officers of the Police Marine division, who were also assisted by local residents.

ASP Pinder said the body was pulled from waters shortly after 6pm, and that EMS personnel on the scene found no signs of life.

Miranda Device, the sister of the deceased, said her brother could not swim. She had only learned after his death that he had just purchased the jet ski.

“They (Jerry’s friends) tell me he buy a jet ski that same day and that he went to try it out and it flipped over,” his sister said.

According to Miranda, her brother left home between 3pm and 4pm on Monday. It was the last time she saw him alive, she said.

“His friends said that they could not find him. They saved the other one - he could not swim either; they said they could not find my brother. It was three of them, plus my brother out there,” Miranda said.

Miranda described her brother as a hardworking individual, who worked at the container port and would always ensure that food was in the house for their family.

“He always made sure we were straight,” she said.

“He was also a fun person to be around; he was the clown of the family and made everyone laugh. We were cracking jokes before he left home yesterday, and I did not know that it would be the last time I would see him.

Miranda added: “It does not feel like he’s gone. It feels like he still there in his room. He was my mother’s favourite.”

Adrianna, a cousin of the deceased, said that Jerry was a good person, but was hard-headed when it came to friends he kept.

“They (Jerry’s family )always used to tell Jerry his friends were bad company,” she said.

“He was a good person. I never imagined that our cousin, brother and uncle, would ever leave us like that,” she said.

Police are urging persons to be very careful this summer while at the beach.

ASP Pinder appealed to parents to ensure children and young people are properly supervised when in the water.

“Young persons on jet skis who know they cannot swim should wear a life jacket which can save your life,” she said.

Investigations are continuing into the incident.