We Need Regulations To Control The Signs Popping Up Everywhere

EDITOR, The Tribune

For those of us living in the east, and travelling around the bend of Fort Montagu Park, it used to be a delight to look out over the beautifully manicured, low, sea grape hedge, across the freshly mown lawn or grass, onto the majestic beauty of Montagu Bay beyond. Well that was before the very important, extremely important, messages that persons unknown, in Government, and in the private sector felt it to be far more important for us, instead of relaxing after a tough day at the office to know that:

Single Use Plastics will be illegal next year. Instead of the lovely view – try a less filling Miller Lite Beer Or maybe a Career at BAMSI is what you need to think about today. You’re at Fort Montagu – o.k. thanks What about a blend of Kalik Beer and Fruit Juice ?

So instead of being able to enjoy perhaps one of the most beautiful sea views in Nassau, we have been bombarded with someone else’s idea of what we should be looking at instead. And these are not discreet little signs, they are mostly ugly monstrosities. There is something strange in the Bahamian psyche which says “if I want do it ain’t nobody ga tell ma a can’t do it”. Does the public just have free rein to erect whatever garbage they want to erect? Are there no regulations to control this kind of thing? Does Commonwealth Brewery really think anyone will be encouraged to try its new beer by a gaudy sign obliterating a beautiful view? And who runs BAMSI to allow something like this to be erected? Does BAMSI have that much ready cash? And does Minister Ferere think that his gaudy blinding sign is an appropriate message board particularly where it is? And I don’t even know who to call about Miller Light, but that sign tells me to never buy one of them.

Talk about vexation of the Spirit!

MONKEEDOO

Nassau

July 28, 2019