Ca Smith - Our New Governor General

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

CORNELIUS Alvin Smith has announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has appointed him as the country’s next Governor General, a revelation that some see as a “shocking breach” of protocol.

Mr Smith made the statement to a group of friends during a farewell party at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ building in Freeport where he announced he has resigned as the non-resident ambassador to Panama.

It is not clear if he knew his statements were being recorded for public consumption. The announcement of a new governor general usually comes in a statement from the Queen, not from the appointee. A government source yesterday said Mr Smith’s ascension to the role has not yet been formalised.

Known as C A Smith, the longtime Free National Movement stalwart said in the video: “…As a teacher when I was in the classroom, one of the things that always insulted me was the fact that there was a saying that if you want to keep a secret from Bahamians, just put it in a book. Obviously this secret was not put in a book because if it was none of you would have known about it.

“It is no secret that I tendered my resignation effective today to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and after midnight tonight will no longer be ambassador to six Central American countries. But the resignation was really more not of retirement but more a transition. As a result of Her Majesty the Queen appointing me to be governor general I found it necessary to have to resign in the position; I had to be transited to another position. The swearing-in will take place on the last Friday of June in Nassau. All of you will be receiving invitations to attend. I understand and it’s not quite firm yet that we may be arranging for Bahamasair to put on a couple of flights, reduce the costs for one day so that my friends from Grand Bahama could be there. It’s gonna be cheaper than going on your own.”

Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis released a statement yesterday, saying Mr Smith broke “all protocols” with his statement.

“I was shocked out of my socks to see the statement by former Ambassador C A Smith on video that he has been appointed by the Queen to be governor general,” Mr Davis said. “This is a violation in my view of all protocols. These announcements must come from the Queen and normally do not come until the Queen has agreed that the now governor general should emit office.

“This is another example of the loosening of standards under the FNM. Anything goes and our traditions and conventions are dispensed without so much as a by your leave.

“To make matters worse Mr Smith goes on to predict that the national airline is going on to make special arrangements for his swearing-in as governor general. Who will pay the price for those arrangements and does he now speak for Bahamasair?

“This is all quite incredible. It is a shocking breach of protocol and insulting to the present holder of the office.”

Mr Davis also said he was not consulted as leader of the Official Opposition.

“I was not consulted or informed by the prime minister of any changes in the Office of Governor General. While there is no constitutional requirement to do so, given that the office is a national one which serves all of every stripe, I would have thought that courtesy and convention would suggest that the leader of the opposition be informed before a public statement is made.

“The prime minister spoke to me on Friday last when I objected to the extension of the appointment of Ruth Bowe Darville as a judge, but he said not a word about the governor general.”

Mr Smith entered politics in the 1970s and was a founding member of the Free National Movement.

He was elected to the Marco City constituency in 1982. He was re-elected in 1987 when his constituency’s name was changed to Pineridge. In total, he was elected four times from 1982 to 2002. He served as minister of education (1992-1995), minister of public safety and immigration (1995-1997) and minister of tourism (1997-2000) and minister of transport and local government (2000-2002).

Dame Marguerite Pindling was appointed governor general on July 8, 2014 by the last Christie administration.