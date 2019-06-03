Ca Smith - Our New Governor General

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
CORNELIUS Alvin Smith has announced that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has appointed him as the country’s next Governor General, a revelation that some see as a “shocking breach” of protocol.
Mr Smith made the statement to a group of friends during a farewell party at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ building in Freeport where he announced he has resigned as the non-resident ambassador to Panama.
It is not clear if he knew his statements were being recorded for public consumption. The announcement of a new governor general usually comes in a statement from the Queen, not from the appointee. A government source yesterday said Mr Smith’s ascension to the role has not yet been formalised.
Known as C A Smith, the longtime Free National Movement stalwart said in the video: “…As a teacher when I was in the classroom, one of the things that always insulted me was the fact that there was a saying that if you want to keep a secret from Bahamians, just put it in a book. Obviously this secret was not put in a book because if it was none of you would have known about it.
“It is no secret that I tendered my resignation effective today to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and after midnight tonight will no longer be ambassador to six Central American countries. But the resignation was really more not of retirement but more a transition. As a result of Her Majesty the Queen appointing me to be governor general I found it necessary to have to resign in the position; I had to be transited to another position. The swearing-in will take place on the last Friday of June in Nassau. All of you will be receiving invitations to attend. I understand and it’s not quite firm yet that we may be arranging for Bahamasair to put on a couple of flights, reduce the costs for one day so that my friends from Grand Bahama could be there. It’s gonna be cheaper than going on your own.”
Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis released a statement yesterday, saying Mr Smith broke “all protocols” with his statement.
“I was shocked out of my socks to see the statement by former Ambassador C A Smith on video that he has been appointed by the Queen to be governor general,” Mr Davis said. “This is a violation in my view of all protocols. These announcements must come from the Queen and normally do not come until the Queen has agreed that the now governor general should emit office.
“This is another example of the loosening of standards under the FNM. Anything goes and our traditions and conventions are dispensed without so much as a by your leave.
“To make matters worse Mr Smith goes on to predict that the national airline is going on to make special arrangements for his swearing-in as governor general. Who will pay the price for those arrangements and does he now speak for Bahamasair?
“This is all quite incredible. It is a shocking breach of protocol and insulting to the present holder of the office.”
Mr Davis also said he was not consulted as leader of the Official Opposition.
“I was not consulted or informed by the prime minister of any changes in the Office of Governor General. While there is no constitutional requirement to do so, given that the office is a national one which serves all of every stripe, I would have thought that courtesy and convention would suggest that the leader of the opposition be informed before a public statement is made.
“The prime minister spoke to me on Friday last when I objected to the extension of the appointment of Ruth Bowe Darville as a judge, but he said not a word about the governor general.”
Mr Smith entered politics in the 1970s and was a founding member of the Free National Movement.
He was elected to the Marco City constituency in 1982. He was re-elected in 1987 when his constituency’s name was changed to Pineridge. In total, he was elected four times from 1982 to 2002. He served as minister of education (1992-1995), minister of public safety and immigration (1995-1997) and minister of tourism (1997-2000) and minister of transport and local government (2000-2002).
Dame Marguerite Pindling was appointed governor general on July 8, 2014 by the last Christie administration.
Comments
moncurcool 11 hours, 31 minutes ago
Hey if the man wants to announce that he is the next Governor General that is his rights. He broke no law. However, my big problem is him announcing to the people that Bahamasair will reduce price for that day. That is totally out of bounds, for if they do it for one day, they should do it for every day, unless he is dealing with chartering the airline.
. Lastly, it would have been good to end the partisanship that takes place in the Governor General position, and leave Marguerite, even though I felt she never should have been there in the first place. But at least it would have brought about a new day of politics in our country. But, guess the more things change the more they stay the same.
killemwitdakno 11 hours, 3 minutes ago
Doesn't sound like that was a public statement. Snakes secretly record at private parties now? Sry, did Mrs. Pindling's think she'd be there til death or does a new GG come with each term?
Is the Grand Bahama airport even still open? Heck, a flight or two might be the liveliest thing to happen for Freeport's fBahamasair ( the Bahamasair that PLP almost sold).
I guess Brave wanted an invite. Don't worry Brave , your role of ceremonial cake eating fits you well, might not be lost.
Thought we alll saw this before https://youtube.com/watch?v=9kW02B6ze5w">https://youtube.com/watch?v=9kW02B6ze5w.
Strong Bigger news is FREEPORT 's GETTING A GG?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Raise the roof !!!! Family Island in the house!!!Strong
Engineer 10 hours, 26 minutes ago
Very well respected gentleman. A very suitable choice and I congratulate C A Smith.
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
Old Guard still going strong ............. more perks for the retirees. Hope he does more and show more interest for his home island (Long Island) than when he was a "go-getter" Government Minister .............. Lord, help us with these "do-nothings".
proudloudandfnm 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
At least the FNM has standards to loosen. PLP have none, zip, zilch, nada....
TalRussell 7 hours, 51 minutes ago
The barely able stand what has be likes generation 111 Imperial red shirts Old Cronies Hood - despite having be aided by walking cane - does still manage climb they well known red shirts cronies self ups hill reach atop Mount Fitzwilliam to sleep on same royal poster bed that the former Comrade King of England had too crashed on, yes, no........ live out a retirement and added salary, benefits and till and after death pension extended beyond graveyard royal lifestyle....... and, all paid for by comrade populaces PoplesPublicPurse..............
Gotoutintime 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
Well Tal, I guess "The Lady on the Hill" is not going to outlast Doc and the Red Shirts. Oh well maybe she'll get back in come 2022!!
DEDDIE 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
My only concern is another retired GG on the payroll. I thought we were trying to cut back. We will now have 5 GG retirees.
DDK 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
WOW!!!!! Not to worry, there will be a tax increase or new tax created for The People to cover the shortfall! It certainly is The Time of SOME of The People. Nepotism is alive and well and thriving in this Bahamas.
sheeprunner12 48 minutes ago
AT full salary & perks .......... $88,000 + per year and then their spouses ......
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
The person recording the video was clearly not clairvoyant and only recording the departing speech of most likely a well loved boss. Maybe they were live streaming. The fault here is with Mr Smith. It was either an accident or an on purpose. In either case it was ill thought out. There would be zero reason to believe the staff would hold this secret. News of such a speech would have gotten out by word of mouth alone. Mr Smith is very intelligent. He knows that.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
The gay rights movement must be dancing in the streets. LMAO
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
You know when I think about Fred Mitchell the last thing I think is "he's gay". And that's a credit to him, he never flaunts his private affairs in everyone's faces. I do wish he would "forgive" and be the incredible Bahamian contributor that he was born to be.
When I think CA Smith I think "very smart"...this bungle aside
sheeprunner12 44 minutes ago
Are you saying that CA Smith is a batty man???? ........... or a switch hitter???
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
I have to admit Mr: Smith is a nice man . politics aside.
TalRussell 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
There are many among us who are nice comrade man's and woman's - nevertheless the statue Christopher Columbus, isn't exactly throwing open policeman's guarded gates to the many who are paycheque struggling meet even most basics of a family's needs, while most visible pink bastion colonialism mansion's aids, drivers, housekeeping domestics, grounds keepers and french trained chef's roams abouts as they prepares welcome political red shirts crony reside in luxuries style atop Mount Fitzwilliam, yes, no........... all paid for by the PeoplesPublicPurse.................. They boldfaced spoke red lied while celebrating about spacious grounds atop Mount Fitzwilliam - how from May 10, 2017.... It's done started be the People's time, yes, no.....................more likes serial liars......
sheeprunner12 45 minutes ago
That dump is not even habitable anymore ............ Best thing to do is rebuild it for PM residence .......... Or make it a GG & PM compound.
TalRussell 28 minutes ago
Comrade, presume you're aware there are "two" residences made available we governor-general , yes, no?
sheeprunner12 23 minutes ago
You mean .................. SLOP narco-palace out West????????
TalRussell 11 minutes ago
Ma Comrade, my intent not open sleeping can worms but second residence is cloaked in about as much mystery as who killed Sir Harry, yes, no?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID