Police Quiz School Official After Beating Complaint

A SAINT Augustine College school official was questioned and later released by police in connection with a complaint over the beating of a seventh grade student last week.

This was confirmed by Superintendent Shanta Knowles yesterday, who said she expected to get an update on the matter today.

Last week, The Tribune reported how a father took to Facebook in anger after his son was punished by the official at the private Catholic school.

Ian Mills shared a now deleted photo of his son’s bruised buttocks on Tuesday evening, alleging that his child was beaten that day for “clowning and talking in class”.

“So I’m trying my hardest to keep my cool,” Mr Mills wrote, “this is how my son, a 7th grader at SAC, came home just now. Spoke to the principal and she asked me what I wanted her to say to the dean!

“Asked me to come into school in the morning. I already said 15 prayers for the Lord to please take this anger out of me cause I know me. MY children.”

The post continued: “This what he got for clowning and talking in class. I don’t even beat my children! And this how he’s coming home black and blue. I told them I’m going to put it on Facebook. This is crazy, I told him he was joking when he told me he got beating and was falling on the ground hoping that he would stop beating him.”

The use of corporal punishment in public schools has been discouraged in recent years, with Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd stating that children should only be beaten in schools if all other options have been exhausted, and in the most egregious of circumstances.