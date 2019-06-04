Fears Of Oil Spill At Arawak Cay

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

ACTING Port Controller Dr Raymond King called on the maritime industry to immediately advise the Port Department of any oil spills after officials were unable to recover any of the spilled oil found at Arawak Cay yesterday.

In an interview with The Tribune, Dr King said investigating the matter was difficult because officials weren’t able to collect an oil sample.

He said: “We were advised this morning [Monday] via social media of the oil spill. A team was dispatched from the Port Department along with a representative from the Department Environmental Health Services and we found no oil residue in that area.

“Which means that the oil spill would have occurred sometime earlier, and we were only notified of it. The oil has completely disappeared and there is no trace of it.

“If we [could have] got an [oil] sample we could have investigated the vessels in the area to see from the analysis to see which vessel the oil originated from but having no trace of it makes it extremely difficult. I wouldn’t want to speculate which vessels may have attributed to that oil spill.”

He added: “We continue to be vigilant and we also rely on the community, persons from the maritime industry if they detect or find any oil spills immediately advise the Port Department so we can be more diligent in our effort to determine the source of the spill and to prevent any recurrence.”

The port controller said The Bahamas should implement sustainable development methods and procedures consistent with international laws.

“In terms of how oil discharges should be dealt with and the sort of [things] that should be done to prevent oil spills given the negative consequences to the environment as well as marine life,” he said.

“There is no positive of oil spills only negative and that is why oil spills and pollution should be prevented with good shipborne practices and adherents to the international mark holder.

“The only prevention is awareness so we will work with some infomercials advising mariners of the dangers of oil pollution to the environment and marine life. You never know when a spill will occur, so we continue to monitor the harbour and the port as well with the assistance of the defence force Harbour Patrol Unit.”

Shanendon Cartwright, executive chairman of the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority, posted on Facebook warning the public to be cautious if in the area of the spill.

The post read: “The Bahamas Public Parks & Public Beaches Authority wishes to advise the beaching public that an oil spill has been discovered on the northern side of Arawak Cay. The Department of Environmental Health, Port Department and oil spill teams have been mobilised to assess and contain the concerned area.

“Presently there is no immediate concern for beach goers on Long Wharf Beach as the spill is restricted to an area however we are advising the public to proceed cautiously when approaching the area of concern. The Bahamas Public Parks & Public Beaches Authority will keep you updated on the containment process.”