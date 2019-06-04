New Role Begins With An Apology

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Cabinet minister Cornelius Alvin Smith yesterday issued a public apology for his premature announcement of his appointment as the country’s next Governor General.

Mr Smith broke the news to staff at a farewell luncheon at the Passport Office in Grand Bahama - a move he later explained was done in “strictest confidence”.

“I wish to assure the Bahamian people that this was a private discussion that was never intended to be made public,” his statement read.

“I extend sincerest apologies to Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling and to the Most Hon Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and the government for any embarrassment or inconvenience resulting from this unintended breach of protocol.”

The farewell lunch marked Mr Smith’s resignation as the non-resident ambassador to Panama, and a portion of his remarks were recorded on a cell phone and shared on social media.

In the video, he explains his resignation was prompted by the appointment, adding the swearing-in ceremony will be held on the last Friday in June.

Mr Smith said in the video: “… As a teacher when I was in the classroom, one of the things that always insulted me was the fact that there was a saying that if you want to keep a secret from Bahamians, just put it in a book. Obviously this secret was not put in a book because if it was none of you would have known about it.

“It is no secret that I tendered my resignation effective today to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and after midnight tonight will no longer be ambassador to six Central American countries. But the resignation was really more not of retirement but more a transition. As a result of Her Majesty the Queen appointing me to be governor general I found it necessary to have to resign in the position; I had to be transited to another position. The swearing-in will take place on the last Friday of June in Nassau. All of you will be receiving invitations to attend. I understand and it’s not quite firm yet that we may be arranging for Bahamasair to put on a couple of flights, reduce the costs for one day so that my friends from Grand Bahama could be there. It’s gonna be cheaper than going on your own.”

Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis released a statement on Sunday, saying Mr Smith broke “all protocols” with his announcement.

“I was shocked out of my socks to see the statement by former Ambassador C A Smith on video that he has been appointed by the Queen to be governor general,” Mr Davis said. “This is a violation in my view of all protocols. These announcements must come from the Queen and normally do not come until the Queen has agreed that the now governor general should emit office.

“This is another example of the loosening of standards under the FNM. Anything goes and our traditions and conventions are dispensed without so much as a by your leave.

“To make matters worse Mr Smith goes on to predict that the national airline is going on to make special arrangements for his swearing-in as governor general. Who will pay the price for those arrangements and does he now speak for Bahamasair?

“This is all quite incredible. It is a shocking breach of protocol and insulting to the present holder of the office.”

Mr Davis also said he was not consulted as leader of the Official Opposition.

Yesterday, Bahamasair Chairman Tommy Turnquest said he was “not aware” of any organised travel related to Mr Smith’s swearing in.

He told this newspaper via text: “I am not aware of any organised travel, but Bahamasair can offer chartered aircraft where the cost per passenger is lower than the normal published fare.”

Mr Smith was elected four times from 1982 to 2002. He served as minister of education (1992-1995), minister of public safety and immigration (1995-1997) and minister of tourism (1997-2000) and minister of transport and local government (2000-2002).

Mr Smith declined further comment on the matter yesterday.