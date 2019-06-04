New Role Begins With An Apology

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Cabinet minister Cornelius Alvin Smith yesterday issued a public apology for his premature announcement of his appointment as the country’s next Governor General.
Mr Smith broke the news to staff at a farewell luncheon at the Passport Office in Grand Bahama - a move he later explained was done in “strictest confidence”.
“I wish to assure the Bahamian people that this was a private discussion that was never intended to be made public,” his statement read.
“I extend sincerest apologies to Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling and to the Most Hon Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and the government for any embarrassment or inconvenience resulting from this unintended breach of protocol.”
The farewell lunch marked Mr Smith’s resignation as the non-resident ambassador to Panama, and a portion of his remarks were recorded on a cell phone and shared on social media.
In the video, he explains his resignation was prompted by the appointment, adding the swearing-in ceremony will be held on the last Friday in June.
Mr Smith said in the video: “… As a teacher when I was in the classroom, one of the things that always insulted me was the fact that there was a saying that if you want to keep a secret from Bahamians, just put it in a book. Obviously this secret was not put in a book because if it was none of you would have known about it.
“It is no secret that I tendered my resignation effective today to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and after midnight tonight will no longer be ambassador to six Central American countries. But the resignation was really more not of retirement but more a transition. As a result of Her Majesty the Queen appointing me to be governor general I found it necessary to have to resign in the position; I had to be transited to another position. The swearing-in will take place on the last Friday of June in Nassau. All of you will be receiving invitations to attend. I understand and it’s not quite firm yet that we may be arranging for Bahamasair to put on a couple of flights, reduce the costs for one day so that my friends from Grand Bahama could be there. It’s gonna be cheaper than going on your own.”
Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis released a statement on Sunday, saying Mr Smith broke “all protocols” with his announcement.
“I was shocked out of my socks to see the statement by former Ambassador C A Smith on video that he has been appointed by the Queen to be governor general,” Mr Davis said. “This is a violation in my view of all protocols. These announcements must come from the Queen and normally do not come until the Queen has agreed that the now governor general should emit office.
“This is another example of the loosening of standards under the FNM. Anything goes and our traditions and conventions are dispensed without so much as a by your leave.
“To make matters worse Mr Smith goes on to predict that the national airline is going on to make special arrangements for his swearing-in as governor general. Who will pay the price for those arrangements and does he now speak for Bahamasair?
“This is all quite incredible. It is a shocking breach of protocol and insulting to the present holder of the office.”
Mr Davis also said he was not consulted as leader of the Official Opposition.
Yesterday, Bahamasair Chairman Tommy Turnquest said he was “not aware” of any organised travel related to Mr Smith’s swearing in.
He told this newspaper via text: “I am not aware of any organised travel, but Bahamasair can offer chartered aircraft where the cost per passenger is lower than the normal published fare.”
Mr Smith was elected four times from 1982 to 2002. He served as minister of education (1992-1995), minister of public safety and immigration (1995-1997) and minister of tourism (1997-2000) and minister of transport and local government (2000-2002).
Mr Smith declined further comment on the matter yesterday.
Comments
moncurcool 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
It is amazing the stuff we get bent out of shape on in this country. So what? The post is ceremonial to begin with. So what is the big deal to make an issue out f it. Someone took a private conversation and made it public. That more concerns me than making noise about so called protocols and traditions that have nothing to do with breaking a law. . Congrats to the new GG and hopefully he does well.
TalRussell 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Even before swearing-in day has reached this comrade's royal appointment be certified by Colony's beloved Her Excellency Marguerite reside atop Mount Fitzwilliam - it's fast becoming ridiculously bullocks define this as .............It's going be, 'The People's finest swearing-in hour' - yes, no......... Might want hold back that flotilla of sail boats full of the appointees "FREE port Out Islander supporters - setting sail Nassau Harbour, yes, no......You just can't make such Imperialists red shirts bullocks up......
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
CA Smith ............. aka The Kingmaker ............ Getting his "due" like Ivy Dumont ....... While Janet Bostwick is stepped over for the third or fourth time ............ Life in politics is a bitch.
TalRussell 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Comrades Henry and Janet have earned respect populaces, So damn true........ Comrade Henry Milton was a lifetime dear friend family and look what PLP put him through for so many years before residing big House atop Mount Fitzwilliam...... including raising chickens sell they eggs out his tiny tucked away bushes Cow Pen Road home.............. Talk about giant man's with such decency, kindness and equal his deep love country and remarkable intelligence......
joeblow 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
While I have nothing against Mr Smith personally, I am tired of people who are already getting pensions being set up to collect another pension. It is a disgrace and a drain on the public purse for the benefit of a few!
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Why doesn't Minnis and/or Turquest tell us just how much this man has already sucked from our Public Treasury over many decades by way of outrageoulsy generous allowances, pension and health benefits? And now even greater financial rewards will come his way as governor-general, all at the grossly over-burdened taxpayers' expense.
Like Lady Poodling, "AC DC" Smith has no shame......he will just keep sucking and sucking on the teat ("tit") of the public purse generously put to his lips by yet another buffoon of a PM. Meanwhile, most Bahamians are barely able to keep their heads above water as they struggle daily to survive with little hope for themselves or their families. Truly sad.
TalRussell 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Comrade "Sister" beloved Her Excellency Marguerite, never spent single day her long life as a politician, nor was she ever before GG, paid a single penny out PeoplesPublicPurse, yes no........ What a positive class act woman's....... Think I can say we Colony of Out Islands have been served by each and every GG, being a positive appointment,. A pretty damn good bunch who all left their personal politics outside gates, yes, no.......... So, why shower populaces need brungs dirty party politics inside the gates Government House........... yes, no..........
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Yep ........... CA Smith will collect his MP, Cabinet and GG salary, perks and pension in due time ......... a cool $200,000 per year ......... like LadySLOP, HAI, AD, Ivy, Orville, Foulkes, Vomit and Doc ......... while the grunt worker gets his $300 monthly pension from NIB.
TalRussell 42 minutes ago
Tis fact whilst Comrade Cornelius was busy building up equity from list working by hopping from political job to job - another red shirts Papa Hubert were busy shafting the old-aged pensioners out their entitled monies - likes my brother who was told, sorry pensioner but because you waited too long before filing deadline claim they accumulated by years pensions benefits, that your red shirts government will only be offering you a onetime bucket pennies being they were automatically disqualified from receiving continuous to the grave old-aged pension cheques, yes, no........... brother told Papa, where stuff bucket pennies.......... and to this day has never received as red penny in pension benefits............. Should have been fought all way Privy Council.... might not even be too late King's Counsel Freddy go after old-age pensioners millions unpaid dollars..................
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID