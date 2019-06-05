Briton’S Death Due To Heart Failure

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are still awaiting the results of a toxicology report as rumours persist over the mysterious death of British national Dannie Lea.

Superintendent Joy Bosfield told The Tribune an autopsy revealed his cause of death was from complications related to heart failure.

However, she said bereaved loved ones remain unconvinced that there was no foul play due to erroneous reports on social media that have been picked up by international press.

His death was widely reported by the British media as a murder with many foreign newspapers claiming he had been “beaten to death” based on unconfirmed speculation.

Early reports on social media in the Bahamas had claimed he suffered head injuries, however this was never reported by police. Bahamian police have said they are not investigating the matter as a homicide.

Supt Bosfield said the toxicology report will hopefully provide more insight into the events that led to the discovery of Lea’s body on a lawn of a Port New Providence home on May 19.

The 29-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent was said to be a father-of-one, a personal trainer and an oil remediation engineer.

Lea was found sometime before 5pm on May 19 by a security guard, who had called the relatives of a homeowner to notify them that the front door was ajar. The owners were reportedly out of town at the time.

When the relative came to check the home, along with the guard, Lea was discovered barefoot wearing only blue pants.