'Outdated Price Control Fails To Offer Healthy Food'

PRICE control is a failed and outdated social policy that artificially lowers the cost of select foods while driving up costs on other healthier options, according to AML Foods Vice President Marketing & Communications Renea Bastian.

Noting food was among the most heavily taxed areas of the country’s economy, Mrs Bastian called on the government to do its part in lowering the cost of affordable living at a forum on food security last week.

She explained 15 percent of AML’s sales were on price controlled items at an operating loss.

“But even more important,” she said, “is the fact that most items on the price control list are not the healthier options.”

The BISX-listed food retail and franchise group’s brands include Solomon’s SuperCentre, Solomon’s Fresh Market and Cost Right.

Mrs Bastian was speaking as a panelist at Hands for Hunger’s annual forum Food for Thought.

“The government’s role is to work to lower the cost of affordable living,” she said.

“As an example, for every dollar earned, food store profits are three to four percent, after you allocate for VAT at 12 percent duty and other taxes.

“Food is one of the most heavily taxed areas of our economy. Shipping costs are high, one of the highest in the region, and its 40 percent controlled by the government.

“Price control artificially lowers the price of commodities well below profitable levels, forcing increased prices on many other items.”

Each year, the non-profit organisation stages an interactive and awareness-building forum that seeks to deepen consciousness about national food security by analysing best practices with stakeholders in hopes of unearthing solutions on improving access to healthy, sustainable lifestyles.

For this year’s event, panelists and participants were asked to explore “The Future of Food: Are we doing enough?”.

Others panelists included Daisry Higgs, Ministry of Education; Pastor Dale Moss, Church of God of Prophecy Life Transformational Center; and web developer Travis Miller, Thought + Method.

Mrs Bastian said it was her personal belief that all stakeholders—the government, private entities, and citizens—needed to work together to pool resources and take action in the fight against hunger.

She suggested private entities can find more ways to contribute to organisations and programmes working to reduce hunger and poverty, adding that private citizens should get involved by working directly with those in need.