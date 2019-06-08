Teen Beaten In Street With Shovel

A BOY is in hospital after being beaten by a group of men - including by one armed with a shovel.

Police said the attack took place on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, police said: "According to reports, shortly after 2pm, a juvenile male was walking on Finlayson Street off Poinciana Drive, when he was approached by a group of men, one armed with a shovel, who beat him about the head and body causing Injuries, before running away."

The injured teen was taken to hospital, where he is in serious condition.

Officers are investigating the incident as grevious harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.