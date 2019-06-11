Nesbitt And Team Claim Title In Brazil's Pro League

By Renaldo Dorsett

NATIONAL team member David Nesbitt claimed his second consecutive Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) championship in as many years.

Nesbitt and his Regates de Flamengo Basketball Club closed out the five-game series with an 81-72 win over Sesi Franca BC on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The NBB is the Brazilian premier professional men’s basketball league.

Nesbitt scored six points in 12 minutes off the bench in the series finale.

Flamengo took game one at home 82-68 before Franca evened the series and protected their home court with an 88-79 win. Franca went ahead to take a 2-1 lead with a 77-71 win before Flamengo tied the series. Flamengo defeated Sesi Franca BC 76-62 in the CAIXA Finals to force the fifth and deciding game.

Flamengo began the playoffs with a three-game sweep over Corinthians. Nesbitt averaged 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in the series, highlighted by a 22-point, four-rebound performance in the series opener. They went on to defeat Botafogo FR 3-1 in the semi-finals. Nesbitt averaged eight points per game in the series.

In 37 games with the club this season, Nesbitt has averaged 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in just over 17 minutes per game. The veteran forward shot 56 per cent from the field, 33 per cent from three-point range and 83 per cent from the free throw line.

Last season, Nesbitt won the NBB title with Paulistano Sao Paulo. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds for the series in a 3-1 over Mogi.

Prior to Brazil, Nesbitt played for Ciclista Olimpico de La Banda in the Argentinian LigaA. In 32 games with the club, he averaged 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Earlier in the season, he was also a key component for Goes Montevideo in Uruguay’s (LUB). In 19 games he averaged 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Nesbitt spent the previous season in the Iraqi Superleague with Al Mina. He helped them to win the regular season and make it to the final. Nesbitt was also voted to Asia-Basket.com’s Iraqi League All-Imports Team and All-Second Team.

He has also played professionally in Kazakhstan for Kaspiy Aktau. Most recently, he participated with the men’s national team at the FIBA World Cup Americas Qualifiers where he averaged 6.1 points and 5.8 rebounds through the first two windows.

Should Nesbitt remain with Flamengo next season, he will have an opportunity to go against G-League competition in the offseason.

The club will participate in the NBA G League Challenge, presented by Antel, a friendly tournament that will take place September 18-22 at Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay.