Man Dies After Drive-By Shooting

Video WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A man is dead after a shooting on Dunmore Street on Wednesday night.

According to reports, shortly before 8pm, two men and a woman were in front of a convenience store on Dunmore Street, when a silver Honda Fit pulled up.

The occupants of the vehicle opened fire in their direction, injuring one man, before speeding away. The injured man was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist this investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477), the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2 or the nearest police station.

Investigations are ongoing.