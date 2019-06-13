Mitchell’S Concern Over Casual Working

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter



Progressive Liberal Party Senator Fred Mitchell has said casual employment in the hotel sector is a concern and his party, if elected, will commit to addressing the issue and others that provide no benefits to Bahamian workers in the country.

Casual employment has been a major issue of concern for unions, particularly in Grand Bahama in both the public and private sectors.

In Grand Bahama last week, Senator Mitchell said: “I have been very concerned about that in the hotel sector in particular because I thought that these employers were using that as a mechanism to get around industrial relations agreements because nobody would have permanent benefits.

“So, one of the reasons we have been talking about, this new memorandum of understanding between the union and ourselves, is we want to commit ourselves to a legislative agenda to deal with this, and a whole set of other issues,” he said.



The PLP senator lamented that casual workers have no health insurance, severance pay, and vacation pay.



Mr Mitchell stated that liveable wages is another issue the PLP has been talking about. A living wage is the minimum income necessary for a worker to meet their basic needs.

“This would certainly be something to add to that list as well,” he said.

“We have been talking about things like portable pensions so it doesn’t matter which employer you are with your pension travels with you. That is one other thing. Maybe we have to look at amending the law that somehow deals with this break off point at six months,” he said.