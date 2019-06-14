Alleged Acid Attack Woman Needs Time To Submit Costs

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 41-year-old man accused of causing dangerous harm to a woman on whom he allegedly dumped acid in November, yesterday had his case stood down to July 30 to allow his victim the time needed to have her medical expenses submitted to the court.

Christopher Rahming is charged with dumping acid on Appolonia Lightfoot, 31, as she sat at a bus stop on John F Kennedy Drive last November.

The court is seeking to have Rahming’s alleged victim compile a list of medical expenses incurred as a result of cosmetic procedures undertaken since the attack.

The Tribune understands that the expenses will be used to determine the amount of damages Rahming will have to pay Lightfoot.

The prosecution maintains that Rahming threw a corrosive substance on Lightfoot, causing her injuries.

Lightfoot was treated at hospital for her injuries and later discharged.

Rahming remains unrepresented in the matter.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt.