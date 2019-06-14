Door Still Open For Lewis Scholarships

All is not lost for those 2019 graduates and young adults still in hot pursuit of financial aid and a college to call home as the Lewis Foundation, a charitable organisation promoting tertiary education, is still accepting applications.

Its generous scholarships offer “a full ride” to students pursuing careers in hospitality.

The award will cover the cost of tuition, room and board and textbooks for successful applicants enrolled or accepted into the Rosen College of Hospitality Management at the University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando for the spring 2020 semester.

In order to apply, prospects must be able to provide proof of Bahamian citizenship, acceptance into the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management Program and demonstrate financial need. The university’s freshman application deadline is September 1, 2019.

“While the deadline is September 1, time is needed for international students to be awarded funding and acquire a US student visa. The wonderful thing about UCF is they have rolling admissions which allows prospects to receive timely admission notice,” said Andrica Smith-Munroe, spokesperson for the Lewis Foundation.

The scholarship is sponsored in part by the oceanside luxury resort community, Albany and the Tavistock Group, the Bahamas-based private investment organisation founded by British billionaire Joe Lewis.

“The Bahamas is set to be transformed by proposed upgrades, expansions and new mixed-use and resort developments which will further add to our appeal as a top vacation destination. From the Port of Nassau to Paradise Island to cruise liners’ private islands and boutique Family Island projects, the hospitality industry infrastructure is experiencing a boom,” said Mrs Smith-Munroe.

“The sector’s future looks bright and that is likely to fuel more jobs for those with a hospitality degree. That is something eleventh graders, high school seniors and college freshmen should think about, ‘Can I get a good job after graduation?’”

Scholarships will be awarded to successful applicants who intend to pursue majors in event management, entertainment management, restaurant and food service or hospitality management.

According to the University of Central Florida’s website, its well-rounded graduates are familiar with all aspects of the hospitality industry including finance, operations, customer service theory, human resources and marketing and communications.

The solid foundation makes the school’s alumni eligible for positions in top hospitality companies world-wide, said UCF.

A primary goal of the Lewis Foundation is to ensure access to higher education is open to everyone including low-income families and first-generation college students whose parents did not have an opportunity to pursue a tertiary degree. To that end, preference will be given to those who otherwise would not have the means to pursue a higher education.

The foundation also recognizes more people are going to college beyond their teens and early twenties, as such the scholarship body has extended its age range to reach more potential applicants. It will consider individuals up to the age of 25.

“The scholarship provides an opportunity to get a degree debt free. We’re covering nearly 100 per cent of the cost. We go beyond the sticker price, that is tuition and provide for non-tuition costs – your room, books and other education-related expenses,” said Mrs Smith Munroe.

She encouraged all interested persons to visit the University of Central Florida’s website.

“See if you’re a fit for the school and if the college is right for you. If you meet their undergraduate requirements apply for the spring semester, which begins in January, and notify us,” she advised

According to the Mrs Smith-Munroe potential applicants might have taken a few months or years hiatus to explore careers, take a break from school or fulfil family obligations.

“If you think you are now ready for the rigours of college life, then, by all means, go for it,” she said.

The scholarship is renewable up to eight semesters based on UCF’s good academic standing requirements.