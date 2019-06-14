New School For Inagua With Others To Follow

By KATHRYN CAMPBELL

Bahamas Information Services

INAGUA is set to get a new school in the upcoming year and plans are on the drawing board for the construction of new schools in Gregory Town, Eleuthera and George Town, Exuma.

Jeffrey Lloyd, minister of education, in his contribution to the ongoing budget debate made the announcements as he presented an overview of his portfolio in the House of Assembly.

Mr Lloyd said the aim of the Ministry of Education is to meet the educational demands of a growing population and in this regard in 2018 two new primary schools—Rum Cay Primary School and San Salvador Primary School—have been constructed.

Mr Lloyd told parliamentarians the ministry has also acknowledged and acted on the need to enhance and expand educational facilities to better meet the demands of students.

“In so doing, in 2018, we have completed expansion projects on CH Reeves Junior High School, North Eleuthera High School, Claridge Primary School, Eva Hilton Primary School, and AF Adderley Junior High School. These expansions would have included new classrooms, computer and science labs, and art rooms. All work is expected to be completed by August of this year,” he said.

Aware of the significance of creating and maintaining an environment conducive to effective teaching and learning, Mr Lloyd relayed his ministry’s plans for ongoing capital projects in this regard.

Schools currently undergoing works include: Holmes Rock Junior High School, with an anticipated completion date of January 2020; Lowe Sound Primary School, with an anticipated completion date of January 2020; Staniel Cay All-Age School, with a projected completion date of December 2019; and the Eva Hilton Sporting Complex.

Mr Lloyd remarked that during the upcoming summer months numerous structural repairs will be carried out at various schools in New Providence estimated at a cost of $12,650,000.

The schools include: CR Walker High School, DW Davis Junior High School, HO Nash Junior High School, CW Sawyer Primary School, Government High School, SC McPherson Junior High School, CI Gibson Senior High School, CH Reeves Junior High School, and LW Young Junior High School.