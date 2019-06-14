Sands Defends Mical Mp From 'Unacceptable Bullying'

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands yesterday defended MICAL MP Miriam Emmanuel amid criticism following a recent verbal blunder she had in the House of Assembly, calling the public commentary surrounding the ordeal “unacceptable bullying.”

Dr Sands was one of several public figures to speak out in support of Mrs Emmanuel, taking to social media to call for understanding from the general public.

In Facebook post he wrote: “So you may call me partisan... go ahead, I really won't mind. But Miriam Emmanuel suffered (Thursday) with stage fright...nerves. What she is suffering from now... is nothing short of crass, mean-spirited, unacceptable bullying.”

He added: “Carry on MICAL... I have watched you gain more confidence over time. This too...shall pass.”

During her budget presentation Thursday, Mrs Emmanuel struggled for quite sometime to enunciate a number written into her presentation.

The blunder, which saw the MICAL MP attempt to state the number as many as six times, was broadcast across the country over the Parliamentary Channel and on various social media streams.

A clip of her discomfort was quickly isolated and circulated as a means to highlight the snafu.

This led to many questions and suggestions over what caused the mishap, with the prevailing suggestion taking aim at Mrs Emmanuel’s literacy.

One comment read: “She's a good example of the many who don’t deserve to be in Parliament, and only won because of the ‘wave.’”

A second stated: “She knows how to put herself together. But she needs to study her speeches before making them in Parliament. I feel bad for her. When you dress so nice you should be able to articulate your words and figures. So you don't be the laughing stock of the nation.”

Another read: “D average in full swing,” referring to the country’s troubling exam results. While a fourth said: “No wonder why all the other countries coming here taking full advantage of us just look of the type ppl we have representing us man.”

In a show of support, however, persons like Dr Sands and Senator Renard Henfield defended Mrs Emmanuel.

In a post of his own, Senator Henfield wrote: “It’s so unfortunate to see the posts about MP Emmanuel. It’s as if for someone to serve their constituents or the country they are expected to be great speakers void of ever getting nervous or stumbling on a word. What’s even worse is to see professional women attack and demean her.”

Mrs Emmanuel could not be reached for comment yesterday.