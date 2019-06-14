Woman Dies After Car Crash

POLICE are investigating a traffic fatality that left a woman dead Friday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 4am a man and woman were in a black Honda Civic car in the north bound lane of Sir Milo Butler Highway when the male driver lost control of the vehicle, which ran into a tree and rolled down a ditch. Fire services personnel were called to the scene and extricated both persons from the vehicle. Paramedics were called to the location where the woman was pronounced dead. The man was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.