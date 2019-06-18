Qc Shines A Light

PATRICIA Minnis, the wife of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, was on hand as Queen’s College celebrated becoming the only “Lighthouse School” in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Yesterday, students and staff welcomed Jordon DeMoux from the FranklinCovey Foundation for the official award of the status.

Mrs Minnis officially unveiled the symbolic lighthouse that has been added to the campus.

The process of becoming a lighthouse school has been a nine-year journey. Principal Andrea Gibson introduced the ‘Leader In Me’ process to the Primary Years and the Foundation Years at Queen’s College. In the following year, this process was introduced to the High School.

Based on the book, ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People’ by the late Dr Stephen Covey, the process for schools and ‘The 7 Habits for Highly Effective Teens’ has revolutionised schools around the world.



Using the ‘7 Habits’ in education became a best practice for educators wanting to offer a stronger character and leadership development model for students beginning as early as pre-school.

There are 503 Lighthouse Schools worldwide, most in the USA.