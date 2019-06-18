Urca To Look Into Complaints As Channels Vanish

THE Utilities Regulation & Competition Authority (URCA) said yesterday it is looking into RevCable Bahamas’s recent channel line-up change which has left many of the company’s customers irate.

A notice by David Burrows, VP of Media noted the change took place effective June 14. “On behalf of REV, I want to personally tell you how sorry we are that these changes are necessary. We know that being able to watch your favourite programming is important to you and we don’t take that lightly. With that in mind, let me reassure you that you can still enjoy the majority of the shows you love to watch on REV, simply on different channels. We have secured replacement programming for over 90 percent of the programming lost,” said Mr Burrows.

In an emailed response to Tribune Business yesterday Mavis Johnson-Collie, URCA’s Corporate and Consumer Relations Manager said: “Yes we are watching. Our concern would be the timing of the notice. But it is something that URCA will look into to determine whether there is more that could have been done or should have been done.”

The move by REV has left many customers angry, with many taking to the company’s social media page to voice their displeasure.

“Honestly, this is poor customer service. You send multiple emails a month regarding billing and it didn’t cross your mind to send out a notification of channel changes?” questioned Jodi-Ann Henry.

She added: “I upgraded my cable package specifically for Hallmark Channel and imagine my annoyance when I come home from a long day of work to find that the one channel I watch regularly is gone without notice. I pay my bill in full and on time every month and to have this level of service is appalling. I am disgusted.”

Martinique Brown said: “You all had time to find channels to replace them with, but no time to inform your paying customers beforehand?”

Karen Glinton said: “I can see I’ll be cancelling my cable. This is utter nonsense you are advising the customers after you’ll have already made the changes. We already getting garbage for the price you’ll charging, half the channels the commercials in Spanish. Now the best channels are gone. I already called and cancelled the extra I was paying to get Hallmark. Might even consider whether to keep my internet with you’ll or give BTC a chance.”

To this Rev replaced: “Unfortunately Ms. Glinton REV has no control over the programming of networks, and The Bahamas is categorised under Latin America which is why some content are in Spanish. Please note that no provider can legally carry the Hallmark Channel in The Bahamas and REV has to abide by the licencing agreements.”