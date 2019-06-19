Two Stabbings And One Shooting Under Investigation

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating several acts of violence that occurred in New Providence on Monday, including a shooting and two separate stabbings.

According to police shortly after 7pm a group of men were walking on Farrington Road in the area of Eden Street when they got into an altercation with another group of men. In the midst of the altercation, a car pulled up and opened fire on the group injuring one man in the leg before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance and is listed in stable condition.

A short time later, a male went to the hospital with a visible wound to his back. According to a police report, the man was also on Farrington Road when he got into an altercation with a group of men and was injured. He is listed in stable condition.



Meanwhile, police took a 25-year-old woman into custody in connection with a stabbing incident that left a man in serious condition in hospital.

According to reports, shortly after 11pm on Monday, a man and a woman were on West Street near South Street when they got into an altercation. The woman stabbed the man about his body and then transported him to hospital. Additionally, officers from the Central Detective Unit (CDU) recovered a small quantity of marijuana and a .40 pistol.

According to reports, shortly after 10pm on Monday, CDU officers were on patrol on Ferguson Street, Bain Town when they saw a group of men walking through a track road. Officers attempted to approach the men, who ran from the area and escaped. The officers conducted a search and recovered suspected marijuana and a firearm.

Investigations are ongoing in all matters. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.