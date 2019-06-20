Man Stable After Stabbing

A MAN is in hospital after he was stabbed on Tuesday, police said.

According to a police report, shortly after 9pm a man was standing in the area of a business on Carmichael Road when he was attacked by a man who was armed with a sharp object.

The armed man stabbed the victim about the body before getting into a car and speeding away.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was last listed in serious but stable condition.