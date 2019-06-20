0

Man Stable After Stabbing

As of Thursday, June 20, 2019

A MAN is in hospital after he was stabbed on Tuesday, police said.

According to a police report, shortly after 9pm a man was standing in the area of a business on Carmichael Road when he was attacked by a man who was armed with a sharp object.

The armed man stabbed the victim about the body before getting into a car and speeding away.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was last listed in serious but stable condition.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment