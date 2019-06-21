Ian Ferguson: How To Balance Work With Life

Our work often seemingly takes precedence over everything else in our lives. Our desire to succeed professionally can leave us forgetting about our own well-being.

Creating a harmonious work-life balance is critical to improving not only our physical, emotional and mental health, but also our career health.

Employees who are generally healthy are more productive, miss less work and have fewer healthcare-related expenses.

Employers who are committed to providing environments that support the “work-life balance” for their employees can save on costs, experience fewer cases of absenteeism, and enjoy a more loyal and productive workforce.

When creating a work-life balance that works for you, take time to assess your own needs. Not everyone’s work-life balance looks the same, and not everyone divides their work and personal life exactly in half. Work-life balance is less about neatly dividing the hours in your day between work and personal life, and more about having the flexibility to get things done in your professional life while still having time and energy to truly enjoy your personal life.

Having this flexibility means that some days you might have to work longer hours, so you create time later in the week to enjoy other activities.

Regardless of how you organise your time, you should place high importance on creating a balance to be successful at work and in your personal life.

Here are eight ways to create a better work-life balance.

Accept that there is no ‘perfect’ balance. Find a job that you love. Prioritise your health. Do not be afraid to “unplug”. Do not mix personal time with professional time. Take a vacation. Make time for yourself and your loved ones. Set boundaries and work hours. Set goals and priorities (and stick to them).

• Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at iferguson@bahamas.com.