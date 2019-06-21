Union Leader Rejects 'Parasite' Labelling

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

A top trade union leader yesterday hit back over being described as “parasitic” by the Hotel Corporation chairman’s, asserting that the labour movement is “responsible for the new Bahamas”.

Obie Ferguson, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) president, told Tribune Business he took grave exception to Michael Scott’s Andros Business Outlook address (see article on Page 1B), in which he referred to “some parasitic’” union leaders and claimed that their “extortionate, outrageous and crippling methods” were a growing danger to both Bahamian and foreign investors.

“The union has been responsible for the new Bahamas,” Mr Ferguson replied. “As a result of the union we ended up with a Labour Department; that women were allowed to vote in 1962; that workers could bring an action against the employers for injuries on the job; we have one man/one vote and Labour Day.

“To say what he is saying shows a lack of knowledge and appreciation of the struggle of the working men and women of this country. He is probably in the class where they felt that Labour Day should only be a day for members of the Royal Family. That was their view.

“He needs to understand that things have changed, and no matter how sarcastic or derogatory he may try to portray trade union leaders, the middle class is to a great extent a result of the trade union movement. He needs to take the scales off his eyes and look at reality.

Mr Ferguson said Bahamian trade unions were about protecting workers rights and not impeding the country’s progress. He added that neither himself nor his firm had been paid any legal fees for work done on behalf of the Bahamas Hotel Managerial Association’s (BHMA) members in relation to the Grand Lucayan voluntary separation package (VSEP) negotiations.

“Just to be clear, I was dealing with the minister, Mr D’Aguilar,” he added. “Not one of the members who got a separation package paid any fees for the work I would have done as lawyer for them, absolutely zero.

“What they paid is their regular dues, which is $7.50 per week.” Mr Ferguson secured a $4.4m voluntary separation package payout for 91 managers at the Grand Lucayan.

Mr Scott said yesterday: “In my respectful opinion you cannot solve 21st century problems with 19th century solutions, particularly with some of these parasitic union leaders, most of whom I have found to be in positions of extreme conflict of interest.

“They claim to be trying to get the greatest settlement they can get for their union members, but on the other hand they are acting as lawyers. I had that case in Freeport with two, with Obie Ferguson and Pleasant Bridgewater.

“There were these hypocritical protestations of making sure their members were treated fairly but, after the deal was finally cut, they didn’t hesitate to ring me and make sure I collect their 10 per cent. I had to tell one of them, in particular, that I was not an accounts receivable clerk for his union.”

Tribune Business placed a call to Ms Bridgewater’s law firm, which represented the Commonwealth Union of Hotel Services and Allied Workers Union, leaving a detailed message for comment yesterday. However, no call was returned up to press time.