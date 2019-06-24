Final Changing Of The Guard Ceremony For Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling

GOVERNOR General Dame Marguerite Pindling attended her final Royal Bahamas Defence Force changing of the guard ceremony at Government House on Friday.
The ceremony featured events put on by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation in Dame Marguerite’s honour.
Also present were Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar and other tourism officials. During the ceremony, there was a showcase by Rhythm N’ Youth Band, a solo by singer Oral Hudson and performances by the RBDF Band.
There will be an official farewell ceremony for Dame Marguerite on Thursday at Government House before she leaves her post. The country’s newest governor general, C A Smith, will be sworn in on Friday.
juju 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
Why doesn’t someone responsible have the exterior walls of Government House pressure washed to clean them and make us proud of the building and surrounding walls? I am in Athens , Greece now, and their government buildings are beautifully painted and clean....(although graffiti is rampant)... Where can we start to instill some pride in the few colonial buildings left in New Providence?
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
What a great and gracious woman. You have made the Bahamas proud, It is my hope that All mighty God will continue to bless you all the days of your life,
