Final Changing Of The Guard Ceremony For Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling

GOVERNOR General Dame Marguerite Pindling attended her final Royal Bahamas Defence Force changing of the guard ceremony at Government House on Friday.

The ceremony featured events put on by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation in Dame Marguerite’s honour.

Also present were Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar and other tourism officials. During the ceremony, there was a showcase by Rhythm N’ Youth Band, a solo by singer Oral Hudson and performances by the RBDF Band.

There will be an official farewell ceremony for Dame Marguerite on Thursday at Government House before she leaves her post. The country’s newest governor general, C A Smith, will be sworn in on Friday.