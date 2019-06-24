Police Seize Five Illegal Firearms

POLICE seized five illegal firearms in two separate incidents on Friday and have taken two adult males into custody.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 1pm two American males arrived on New Providence at Jet Aviation, Lynden Pindling International Airport, via a private aircraft. After a secondary search by a customs officer, they were found in possession of a .38 revolver containing five rounds of ammunition and a 9mm pistol with two magazines containing 26 rounds of ammunition, which they had failed to declare to authorities.

The men were taken into custody and handed over to police. Investigations are ongoing.

In the second incident, according to reports shortly after 10pm, South Western Division officers, acting on information, conducted a search of a bushy area on Spikenard Road off Carmichael Road and recovered two 9 millimeter pistols with four rounds of ammunition and a 12 gauge shotgun.