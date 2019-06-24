Time For Summer Recess

EDITOR, The Tribune

Unprecedented, the Prime Minister moves from the front beach of the Government side to sit with a back bencher on the Opposition side then, oh that Travis Robinson speech…so much lucky split! The yesterday now the best of friends Robinson sits next to PM on Government side…what big announcement coming soon?

Oops truth told on what everyone knew was yet another mis-statement of PM on free education at UB….this is a big one.

Honestly, is it a necessity that every single MP has to speak? It is clear many had not read even the first paragraph of the Budget statement and with many someone had written their speech.

Why did PM Minnis and Minister Brent Symonette leave the House when MP for GB Rev McAlpine was to speak? Rev McAlpine has a right to speak and the Prime Minister should listen to all of his 35 MP’s.

Oh, Mr Speaker…you need in summer recess to head to London and do a refresher course…sorry, go learn what a Speaker in correct practice is supposed to do…banning cellphones…being so discriminatory on Points of Order and running the place like a kindergarten.

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

June 14, 2019