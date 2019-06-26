Insurance Commission Unveils Birthday Plans

The Insurance Commission yesterday unveiled plans to celebrate its 10th anniversary as an independent regulator - a landmark that will be achieved on July 2, 2019.

Under the theme, Commemorating a decade of regulating and ensuring trust, the commission will host several events to celebrate this milestone. All will be aimed at raising awareness of the commission's role as well as encouraging students and young professionals to explore careers in the insurance industry.



These events will include a reception for stakeholders, a national high school essay competition, speaker's forum for tertiary level students, an environmental campaign called Blue is the new Green, and talk show appearances.

Michele Fields, superintendent of insurance, said: "The commission is proud of the accomplishments made over the past decade. Over the past ten years a robust framework has been developed focused on ensuring that all licensees and registrants of the commission adhere to sound and prudent business practices.

"We have invested in training and development of our staff, and we have a cadre of 30 qualified professionals. We hope that as a result of our ongoing communication and engagement with the general public, particularly our consumer awareness radio and television advertisements, the public will gain greater understanding of the insurance market and the role of the commission."

"We also hope that students at the high school and tertiary level will be motivated to consider a career in insurance, which is a dynamic industry in a world of evolving technology and innovation in products, and also an important pillar of personal financial security."