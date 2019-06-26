No Sympathy For Fusion

EDITOR, The Tribune

The Fusion Super-plex complex complains about BPL and its power outages impact on their business. It’s a 42 million dollars investment with no obvious thought about reliable power in the absence of BPL’s power cuts. I cannot sympathise with their plight, as I find it totally foolish and imprudent to construct a 42 million dollars entertainment complex without reliable backup power.

The IMAX centred entertainment destination should be among the last places on New Providence Island to be victims of BPL load shedding – in my opinion. I thought that a concept of the FUSION enterprise was to capitalise on power outages on New Providence Island, and offer a port in the storm to residents who are in search of an environment where they could forget about lights off, the agonising heat and humidity.

Instead they are simply another complaining consumer of BPL. What a shame! What will FUSION do if a major hurricane hits the island and power is off for weeks? Complain like everyone else or prepare to take advantage of the opportunity?

Get it right FUSION!

DENNIS DAMES

Nassau

June 25, 2019