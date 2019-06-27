Workshop Aimed At Ending Exploitation Of Bahamas

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Environment, Science and Technology (BEST) Commission yesterday launched the Access Benefit Sharing (ABS) Inception Workshop, an initiative to ensure the country benefits from scientific discoveries made using local resources.

BEST Commission acting Director Rochelle Newbold yesterday discussed the goals of the event, which include studying how genetic resources found in The Bahamas are being used in “research and commercialised for profits”, preventing the exploitation of Bahamian resources, and launching a public education and awareness campaign and developing legislation.

“Today we’re implementing a workshop on access benefit sharing, and (ABS) is as it relates to genetic resources that are found in The Bahamas and how these genetic resources are being utilised in research and commercialised for profits,” said Ms Newbold.

“So The Bahamas a part of a project called Access and Benefit Sharing Strengthening for The Bahamas, in which we are in the process of developing legislation to assist the country in ensuring that any medical, industrial - any sort of scientific discoveries that are made utilising our marine resources or plants and animals - that the country can receive benefits from that.”

While she did not give specifics, Ms Newbold said one of the first marine chemicals that went into commercialisation was found in The Bahamas.

“We have several products that are out there that were made from discoveries in The Bahamas. But what has The Bahamas gotten? Nothing.

“And so the whole process - and it’s a global thing that’s happening right now - it’s where countries like ourselves are seeking to get some benefit.”

When asked to provide examples of products people come and take from The Bahamas, Ms Newbold cited ‘bush medicine’.

“It’s a plethora of things that we as Bahamians just take our granted because it’s just part of our cultural heritage,” she said. “But there is a reason these things can function in that way. And scientists want to know what that is. And once they find out then they want to know ‘how can we make money from that?’ And so it’s important for us.

“(Scientists) make medical discoveries, and they make pharmaceutical drugs, and we buy them (out) the store and nobody never knew that was because your grammy had said ‘drink this bush when you have a bellyache,’” she said.

When asked if the goal of the workshop is to prevent The Bahamas from being exploited, Ms Newbold said “most definitely” and added it’s the start of the commission’s public education and awareness initiative.

She added the Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Marine Resources, Office of the Attorney General, Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and the University of the Bahamas are all participants of the workshop.

The workshop, held at the Hilton, continues today.