Man Charged With Murder And Attempted Murder

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have finally charged most wanted fugitive Tico Omar “Pitbull” Lightbourne with murdering a man and attempting to kill another at an inner city bar over two years ago.

The McCartney Lane resident was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on Friday for the March 25, 2017, murder and attempted murder of John Hutchinson and Jason Satchell respectively.

According to reports at the time, shortly after 1.30am on March 25, Hutchinson and Satchell were at a club on Quintine Alley and Wulff Road when they were shot.

The two men were taken to hospital where Hutchinson later died.

Hutchenson, 32, was reportedly killed just two days before his birthday.

Police subsequently put out an all-points bulletin (APB) for Lightbourne’s capture. Reports at the time were that he was on the run and had skipped town.

In August 2017, then-Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander revealed that Lightbourne was found in Haiti by law enforcement officials.

On Friday, Lightbourne was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to September 26 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.